Travel News Air Travel Catch a $39 Flight With JetBlue's Three-Day Big Spring Sale Here's your excuse to plan the ultimate spring getaway

JetBlue has just given you the perfect reason to book your next spring getaway. Starting today, March 15, until Thursday, March 17, the airline is offering one-way flights for less for its "Big Spring Sale." These deals will be available for Tuesday and Wednesday travel between May 3 and June 22; just the right time to sneak in one last spring vacation. All tickets will be nonrefundable (Blue Basic), so make sure to consider that before you book. If you're looking for accommodations along with your flight, JetBlue Vacations is offering a roundtrip flight and a two-night stay vacation bundle. Popular vacation packages include trips to places like Cancun, St. Thomas, Puerto Rico, and West Palm Beach. The airline just released their trending destinations for spring break 2022, based on its data. This year, ranked at the top of the list is Punta Cana, climbing three spots from last year's list. Following close behind in second and third are Aruba and Cancun; the former also climbing three spots and the latter falling a single rank. Unsurprisingly, the top 10 destinations are almost all beach destinations, with Las Vegas and New York being the only exceptions. (Las Vegas is fourth on the list; New York ranks 10th.) To take advantage of this sale or find out more information, you can head over to the JetBlue website.