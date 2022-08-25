Travel News Air Travel Take Advantage of JetBlue's Big Fall Sale—One-Way Fares Start as Low as $39 Get ready for fall in the best possible way By Jalyn Robinson Jalyn Robinson Editorial Assistant LinkedIn Twitter Pace University Jalyn joined TripSavvy in September of 2021 as an editorial assistant. She graduated from Pace University in May of 2018 with a bachelor's degree in English, cum laude, with a writing concentration. She has contributed work to Westchester Magazine and Spire&Co., a former online magazine. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Updated on 08/25/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Courtesy of JetBlue If you don't have fall travel plans, you have an excuse to make them now. JetBlue just launched its "Big Fall Sale," with one-way fares starting as low as $39 from select locations. The sale will run for eight days and will cover travel between Sept. 6 and Nov. 16. Notable locations included in the sale range from popular cities across the continental U.S. and Canada, including Martha's Vineyard, Nashville, and Ontario, as well as a few destinations in U.S. territories, including St. Thomas and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Flights from Newark, New Jersey, to Miami start at $39, along with flights from Las Vegas to Los Angeles and back. If you aren't interested in those destinations, for just $10 more, you can fly from Boston to several locations, including Kansas City, Milwaukee, and Washington D.C., as well as to and from Jacksonville from either New York City airport. The sale also includes flight and hotel packages good for two-night stays. Fly from Washington, D.C., and stay in Orlando for as low as $145. Or, fly from Boston to San Juan and stay in the Caribbean for just $272. Remember that tickets included in this sale will be either Blue Basic or Blue, which, depending on the fare type, means you might not be able to take a carry-on. Double-check your fare type before you book. The sale excludes Friday and Sunday travel; tickets are nonrefundable and nontransferable. You have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 30, 2022, to book. Visit the JetBlue website for more information and to see the complete route list. JetBlue and Spirit Airlines to Merge After Frontier Bows Out Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit