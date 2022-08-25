Take Advantage of JetBlue's Big Fall Sale—One-Way Fares Start as Low as $39

If you don't have fall travel plans, you have an excuse to make them now.

JetBlue just launched its "Big Fall Sale," with one-way fares starting as low as $39 from select locations. The sale will run for eight days and will cover travel between Sept. 6 and Nov. 16. Notable locations included in the sale range from popular cities across the continental U.S. and Canada, including Martha's Vineyard, Nashville, and Ontario, as well as a few destinations in U.S. territories, including St. Thomas and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Flights from Newark, New Jersey, to Miami start at $39, along with flights from Las Vegas to Los Angeles and back.

If you aren't interested in those destinations, for just $10 more, you can fly from Boston to several locations, including Kansas City, Milwaukee, and Washington D.C., as well as to and from Jacksonville from either New York City airport.

The sale also includes flight and hotel packages good for two-night stays. Fly from Washington, D.C., and stay in Orlando for as low as $145. Or, fly from Boston to San Juan and stay in the Caribbean for just $272.

Remember that tickets included in this sale will be either Blue Basic or Blue, which, depending on the fare type, means you might not be able to take a carry-on. Double-check your fare type before you book. The sale excludes Friday and Sunday travel; tickets are nonrefundable and nontransferable.

You have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 30, 2022, to book. Visit the JetBlue website for more information and to see the complete route list.

