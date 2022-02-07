You Have Less Than 24 Hours to Score a $22 Plane Ticket

JetBlue is celebrating its 22nd birthday with ticket prices as low as $22

By
Jalyn Robinson
Jalyn Robinson Headshot
Jalyn Robinson
Editorial Assistant
Pace University

Jalyn joined TripSavvy in September of 2021 as an editorial assistant. She graduated from Pace University in May of 2018 with a bachelor's degree in English, cum laude, with a writing concentration. She has contributed work to Westchester Magazine and Spire&Co., a former online magazine.

TripSavvy's editorial guidelines
Updated on 02/07/22
Fact checked by
Jillian Dara
Jillian Dara
Fact checked by Jillian Dara
Emerson College
Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes.
TripSavvy's fact-checking
The tail wings of JetBlue planes

Courtesy of JetBlue

JetBlue is celebrating its 22nd anniversary in a big way—it's dropping some fares as low as $22 one-way. However, you'll need to act fast; the sale lasts only until 11:59 p.m ET on Feb. 7.

These deals are available for travel between Feb. 15 and April 27 but are only good for Tuesday and Wednesday travel, so make sure you plan accordingly. They are also nonrefundable (Blue Basic), so consider that before you book.

The airline is set to release four more birthday deals throughout this week. Tuesday's (Feb. 8) deal is called Paisly by JetBlue, where "a world of magic and fun awaits." Wednesday's (Feb. 9) deal will feature "vacations on land and sea." Thursday's (Feb. 10) deal will be for those who have a JetBlue card, where cardholders will get the chance to "double up on the birthday treats," and Friday's (Feb. 11) deal is a mystery and has been dubbed a "birthday surprise."

Ready to book? You can get your tickets here.

Was this page helpful?