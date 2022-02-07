You Have Less Than 24 Hours to Score a $22 Plane Ticket

JetBlue is celebrating its 22nd anniversary in a big way—it's dropping some fares as low as $22 one-way. However, you'll need to act fast; the sale lasts only until 11:59 p.m ET on Feb. 7.

These deals are available for travel between Feb. 15 and April 27 but are only good for Tuesday and Wednesday travel, so make sure you plan accordingly. They are also nonrefundable (Blue Basic), so consider that before you book.

The airline is set to release four more birthday deals throughout this week. Tuesday's (Feb. 8) deal is called Paisly by JetBlue, where "a world of magic and fun awaits." Wednesday's (Feb. 9) deal will feature "vacations on land and sea." Thursday's (Feb. 10) deal will be for those who have a JetBlue card, where cardholders will get the chance to "double up on the birthday treats," and Friday's (Feb. 11) deal is a mystery and has been dubbed a "birthday surprise."

Ready to book? You can get your tickets here.