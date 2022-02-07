Travel News Air Travel You Have Less Than 24 Hours to Score a $22 Plane Ticket JetBlue is celebrating its 22nd birthday with ticket prices as low as $22 By Jalyn Robinson Jalyn Robinson Editorial Assistant LinkedIn Twitter Pace University Jalyn joined TripSavvy in September of 2021 as an editorial assistant. She graduated from Pace University in May of 2018 with a bachelor's degree in English, cum laude, with a writing concentration. She has contributed work to Westchester Magazine and Spire&Co., a former online magazine. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Updated on 02/07/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Courtesy of JetBlue JetBlue is celebrating its 22nd anniversary in a big way—it's dropping some fares as low as $22 one-way. However, you'll need to act fast; the sale lasts only until 11:59 p.m ET on Feb. 7. These deals are available for travel between Feb. 15 and April 27 but are only good for Tuesday and Wednesday travel, so make sure you plan accordingly. They are also nonrefundable (Blue Basic), so consider that before you book. The airline is set to release four more birthday deals throughout this week. Tuesday's (Feb. 8) deal is called Paisly by JetBlue, where "a world of magic and fun awaits." Wednesday's (Feb. 9) deal will feature "vacations on land and sea." Thursday's (Feb. 10) deal will be for those who have a JetBlue card, where cardholders will get the chance to "double up on the birthday treats," and Friday's (Feb. 11) deal is a mystery and has been dubbed a "birthday surprise." Ready to book? You can get your tickets here. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Book Flights for as Low as $59 One-Way With Southwest Airlines' Latest Sale Southwest Is Offering $39 Flights—But You Need to Act Fast Low-Cost Icelandic Airline PLAY Expands With New Routes From New York to Europe Every Travel-Related Black Friday Deal You Need to Know About Wanting a Quick Weekend Getaway? Amtrak's Latest Sale Has Tickets as Low as $19 Southwest Just Dropped a Buy One, Get One Free Deal—But You Need to Act Fast 'Travel Deal Tuesday' Is Here—and You Can Score Flights for As Low As $15 United Just Dropped a Daylight Saving Flash Sale With Flights As Low As $39 What to Know About the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 7 Best Best Airlines in the US These National Parks Are Requiring Reservations in 2022 How to Get From Geneva to Paris Vietnam Airways Launches Its First Direct Route to the US How to Get From Amsterdam to Venice Know What to Expect if Your Flight Gets Delayed or Canceled America's Newest Budget Airline Just Launched With Fares Under $20