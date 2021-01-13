New year, new you—or at least that's how it's supposed to go, right? Well, JetBlue is sticking to that mantra, debuting the interiors of its brand new Airbus A220 aircraft this week. The airline will add up to 70 of these sleek narrowbody aircraft to its fleet, replacing its old Embraer 190s—the first was delivered on Dec. 31, but we haven't gotten to take a peek inside until now.

JetBlue's A220s have a single-class cabin with 140 seats across 28 rows in a spacious 2–3 configuration (yes, that means far fewer middle seats!). Each of those seats will be 18.6 inches wide—the widest seats in the airline's entire fleet. While most seats will have a 32-inch pitch (that's the distance from the back of the seat in front of you to the back of your seat), there will be 30 Even More Space seats with 35 inches of pitch. Headrests will be upholstered with gray vegan leather.

From a tech perspective, JetBlue's A220 is decked out with 10.1-inch 1080p screens with pairing capabilities to use your phone as a gaming controller or remote, as well as in-seat power with AC, USB-A, and USB-C ports. As with all JetBlue planes, DirecTV is free, as is Wi-Fi. (For the really tech-obsessed, these A220s have ViaSat 2 receivers for ultra-fast connections.)

The only other space worth mentioning is the lavatories—there are three onboard, each with a fun subway-tile pattern on the wall in a nod to JetBlue's hometown, New York City.

JetBlue will start flying the A220 this spring, though it hasn't announced which routes. With a range of 3,300 nautical miles, though, it could fly transcontinental. But by mid-June, we do know that the aircraft will be flying Boston to Fort Lauderdale, so book your tickets today if you're interested in trying this snazzy new plane out!