Travel News Travel Tips Here's Why January Is Secretly the Best Month to Book Your Next Trip Thinking of locking in your 2022 travels? There's no better time than now By Astrid Taran Astrid Taran Senior Editor, Special Projects Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 01/12/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email stocklapse / Getty Images The holiday season has come and gone, and with a new year comes a new opportunity to start checking dream trips off your travel bucket list. Already started planning your next adventure? You're in luck: January is the ideal month to book that next life-changing vacation. Aside from the feeling of starting your year off on the right foot, the first few months of the year may offer some of the best travel deals you'll find in all of 2022. In particular, flights for this summer will never be cheaper to purchase than they will be this winter; there's less demand for summer flights the further out you book. Looking to avoid the summer crowds? Off-season flights can be booked at much lower prices, around one to three months out for domestic travel and two to eight months in advance for international travel. That means there's no better time than now to book that sun-soaked Spanish summer getaway or dreamy fall Tuscan wine trip. And cruise lovers are in for even better bargains. "The first few months of every year is when cruise lines see the majority of the year's bookings get sold," said Charles Sylvia, the vice-president of industry and trade relations for Cruise Lines International Association. "Highly attractive promotions are offered by practically every cruise brand." Celebrity Cruises runs their "Cruise with Confidence" promotion for all sailings booked by the end of January, which allows guests to cancel their cruise up to 48 hours before departure for any reason and receive a future cruise credit without penalty. Besides the great deals, upgraded rooms, and free drinks packages, January is also an excellent time for cruise travelers to get first pick of the best cabins available. Airlines are getting in the game, too. Delta has committed to offering zero change fees for travelers booking main cabin seats or higher, which can be canceled with no charge for Delta credit towards a future flight. That means booking that dream trip several months in advance—when prices are lower—is risk-free. Travelers may be hesitant to commit to plans at the moment, and rightfully so. Ever-changing travel protocols continue to make travel more complicated than pre-pandemic. However, for those who have their heart set on a destination and have flexibility in regards to shifting dates, the benefits of booking sooner rather than later are sure to pay off. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Travel Pulse. "Why January Is the Best Month to Book Travel." Pfalze, Lacey, January 11, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit What to Expect If You’re Going on a Cruise This Winter Know What to Expect if Your Flight Gets Delayed or Canceled These National Parks Are Requiring Reservations in 2022 7 Best Best Airlines in the US Airlines and Hotels Have Used 2021 to Shake Up the Miles and Points Game The 8 Best Online Travel Agencies of 2022 Every Travel-Related Black Friday Deal You Need to Know About 8 Things To Consider When Booking an Alaska Cruise Verandah Staterooms on This Luxury Cruise Line Are Now Cheaper Than Ever Delta Extends Frequent Flyer Status and Other Benefits Through January 2023 How to Save Money on a Family Cruise Southwest Just Dropped a Buy One, Get One Free Deal—But You Need to Act Fast Why the EU Travel Ban (Mostly) Doesn't Matter if You're Vaccinated After Months of Silence, CDC Finally Releases Next Steps For Return Of U.S. Cruises Air Travel Is Back—Here's What You Need to Know About Flying This Summer Here's What It's Like to Travel to France Right Now