Who Will Be the Next James Bond? If You Book This Itinerary, It Could Be You

While the search for Daniel Craig's James Bond replacement drags on, EON Productions has partnered with adventure travel outfitter Black Tomato to curate a series of unique Bond-themed itineraries in celebration of 60 years since Bond first appeared on the silver screen in "Dr. No." While the complete itineraries will be released in March 2023, the sneak peek already has us feeling like we're personally on her majesty's secret service.

"We're incredibly honored to be working with the James Bond team in this first-of-its-kind travel partnership for the 007 brand," said Tom Marchant, co-founder of Black Tomato. "It's part of Black Tomato's DNA to take inspiration from other cultural phenomenon outside of the traditional travel space, and to have the opportunity to work with arguably the biggest film franchise of all time is a huge privilege and special milestone for the company."

The first of these trips—of which only 60 bookings will be made available—will take travelers across London, France, Italy, and Monaco.

The trip will begin in Bond's hometown of London, natch, where guests will experience the arts and culture for which England's capital is known. From there, they'll be whisked away to the French countryside to visit Chantilly, home to Europe's oldest and most prestigious equestrian center as well as Château de Chantilly, both featured prominently in perhaps the most underrated of all Bond films, 1985's "A View to a Kill," as the estate of Christopher Walken's villainous Max Zorin.

During the visit, guests will have the chance to have a private guided tour of the 2,000-hectare training center, where 2,500 thoroughbreds are trained every day—good luck picking a winner. The visit will culminate in a meet and greet with jockeys and trainers and a riding lesson through Chantilly Forest. After the ride, guests will tour the Château to see the various filming locations.

Next up, the adventure whisks guests to Italy and the glamorous Lake Como, where they'll see sights from 1989's "Licence To Kill." After water skiing along the Moltrasio shoreline, guests will jump aboard a private seaplane to continue their adventure. The flight will soar over the towns of Bellagio and Varenna and Villa La Gaeta, the lakeside home of Bond baddie Mr. White.

Fallon Travels

After touching down, the next vessel is a vintage Riva sports boat headed toward the famed Villa del Balbianello. (You'll see the boat in 2006's "Casino Royale"—and yes, the ice-cold Bollinger Champagne is included onboard.)

Are you even pretending to be James Bond if you don't don a tuxedo and hit Monaco and the Casino de Monte-Carlo? Luckily, it's the last stop on the epic voyage. As seen in 1995's "GoldenEye," guests will have VIP access to the casino and will be invited to play a few hands in the private gambling dens within the casino, generally closed to the public. Once inside, they'll enjoy a private lesson in their game of choice—though Baccarat, Pierce Brosnan's pick, seems like a wise choice.

"Curious by nature, it was important for us to take an inquisitive approach to this collaboration and in bringing to life the James Bond world, and we can't wait to introduce this initial bold and breath-taking new itinerary to clients and discerning fans," Marchant said.

Bookings are available from March 2023. For more information, visit Black Tomato's website.