After a Devastating Fire, One of Jackson Hole's Favorite Hotels Is Back

In 2019, a fire tore through the nearly 30-year-old Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa in Jackson, Wyoming, and the beloved boutique lodge was a total loss. But its owners have rebuilt, and the new iteration of the hotel is preparing to open in spring 2023.

"Cultivating the same spirit, grit, and grace of the West, we were determined to not only build back but to also seize the opportunity to expand and elevate the understated luxurious atmosphere we've long been known for," owner Brandon Harrison told Travel Daily News. "While we've honored our heritage by holding tight to our intimate scale, classic mountain style, and intuitive attention to detail, we look forward to introducing our guests to the new way we've woven in additional sophisticated amenities and modern touches."

The expansion has brought the total number of rooms up to 40, including two suites, from just 32 in the original Rusty Parrot. They're streamlined and modern but outfitted with cozy textiles in earth-tone hues and accented with natural materials; most rooms also have stone fireplaces. While there's a distinct mountain flair, this is a decidedly contemporary property—a vast difference from the original rustic lodge vibe of the original.

Courtesy of the Rusty Parrot

Beyond the room expansion, the hotel's other new features include a roof deck for stargazing, a wildlife-viewing deck overlooking a creek, and valet parking.

Returning to the property will be the Wild Sage Restaurant, which earned the Four Diamond Award from AAA every year from 2004 to 2019, though it will be expanded with additional indoor seating and a patio. The spa will also return—this edition will be the Body Sage Spa—and the outdoor hot tub. And, of course, the location will remain the same, just a five-minute walk from downtown Jackson.

To honor the original Rusty Parrot, relics salvaged from the damaged property will be showcased throughout the hotel.

"We are a new lodge with an old soul," said Harrison.

