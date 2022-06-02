Italy Just Lifted All COVID-19 Entry Restrictions

Ready to live la dolce vita? As of June 1, travelers to Italy are no longer required to provide a Green Pass or equivalent certificate to enter the country, according to the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The Green Pass, which first went into effect in August 2021, indicated that the carrier had received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine within nine months, had tested negative for COVID within the last two days, or had recovered from SARS-COV-2 in the previous six months, as previously reported by TripSavvy. The pass was valid indefinitely for those who had received a booster shot.

The Italian government has slowly been easing COVID-19 protocols over the last few months. In addition to allowing travelers to enter the country, the green pass gave cardholders the freedom to dine at restaurants, ride public transportation and domestic flights, and visit museums and other tourist attractions. However, Italy began lifting these restrictions in April before dropping them in May.

While green passes are no more, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation says that "limited containment measures" are still in place until June 15. Namely, FFP2 masks must be worn in specific public spaces, including commercial aircraft, interregional and intercity trains, passenger buses and coaches, theaters, and concert halls. So take care to pack your mask along with your passport and sunscreen!

