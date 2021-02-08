Travel News Safety & Insurance The “Green Pass" Is Italy’s Must-Have Travel Accessory This Season Written by Katherine Alex Beaven Instagram Katherine Alex Beaven is a freelance news writer for TripSavvy. She’s lived abroad in Italy, Japan, South Africa, and Australia. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Katherine Alex Beaven Updated 08/02/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 08/02/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Francesco Riccardo Iacomino / Getty Images If you’re planning a trip to Italy this season—and possibly beyond—you’re going to want to make sure you’ve got one quintessential accessory before making the trip. No, it’s not a trendy beach bag for looking good during lazy days along the Italian Riviera, nor is it a designer pair of sunglasses. Italy’s new green pass is far less stylish than any other accessories you’ll be toting along for your travels, but it sure will make you look good and help you enjoy la dolce vita. Starting Aug. 6, if you want to tuck into a sit-down meal at a restaurant, experience aperitivo at a bar, or hit up tourist attractions like museums, you’re going to need to flash your green pass, a convenient pass indicating you’ve gotten at least one jab against COVID-19 in the last nine months, have tested negative within the past 48 hours, or have recovered from a previous infection of SARS-COV-2 within the last six months. Basically, this green pass will give travelers the green light around the country—and it’s not just tourists; this pass will be enforced for local Italian citizens and residents. Consider it a gift—the alternative is shutting down the country’s already struggling economy and restricting its borders. “The Italian economy is going well. It’s reviving, and Italy is growing at a rhythm superior to that of other E.U. nations,″ the Italian Premier Mario Draghi told reporters, adding that the green pass is a way to “to keep economic activity open″ and ensure people can enjoy activities ”with the assurance they won’t be next to contagious people.” On July 29, Italy announced that vaccination certificates, negative test results, and recovery certificates issued by the U.S., Canada, Israel, Japan, and the U.K. would also be recognized throughout the country. For more information on EU travel requirements and restrictions, and Italy's new green pass, visit the official information site. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Italia Agenzia Nazionale Turismo. "Covid-19 updates: information for tourists." July 29, 2021 Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Here's What It's Like to Travel to France Right Now Getting Into Hawaii Just Got a Little Easier—as Long as You’re Vaccinated Europe Launches a COVID-19 Digital Pass for Travel Travel to Europe: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country What Countries Can I Travel To If I’m Vaccinated? Here's How The New SARS-COV-2 Strains Have Affected Travel What Travelers Should Know About the Delta Variant Should You Travel to Europe Right Now? Iceland Opens to All Vaccinated Travelers—No Testing Required It’s Officially Official: Europe Will Reopen to Fully Vaccinated Travelers Tahiti Will Open Its Borders to International Tourists on May 1 Travel to Africa and the Middle East: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Travel to the Caribbean: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Travel to Asia: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Everyone's Going to Europe This Summer—But Here's How You Can Beat the Crowds Vaccine Tourism Is the Newest Travel Trend—But Hopefully Not for Long