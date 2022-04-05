This New Law Will Allow Americans to Live and Work in Italy for a Year or More

Not ready to go back to the office just yet? You may be in luck. The latest in a slew of digital nomad visa roll-outs has just been approved, and it's about to sprinkle your work schedule with a taste of la dolce vita.

In January, an Italian bill included a clause for a new digital nomad visa. While exact terms have not been released, the bill, which became law on March 28, states that it will allow citizens from non-E.U. countries "who carry out highly qualified work activities through the use of technological tools that allow them to work remotely, autonomously, or for a company that is not resident in the territory of the Italian state" to live and work remotely in Italy.

Currently, Americans can stay in Italy for up to 90 days without a visa. Under the new bill, non-E.U. citizens could remain in the country for one year without any restrictions, with an option to renew for longer.

According to Italian parliament member Luca Carabetta, remote workers must meet specific requirements for the visa, including "the availability of suitable accommodation, adequate income, health insurance, and a clean criminal record." Details on income requirements have not yet been released, and further information on when applications may open up for this visa has not been defined.

Italy is just one of the many countries that have prioritized attracting digital talent to its shores over the past two years. Earlier this year, Spain introduced a visa that will allow visitors to live and work in Spain from six months to a year, with the option of extending up to two times. It is currently awaiting approval from the Spanish Parliament.

