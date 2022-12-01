Intrepid to Support Indigenous Experiences With 100-Plus Excursions in 2023

Intrepid Travel is about to give travelers more opportunities than ever to participate in Indigenous experiences worldwide. Starting in 2023, the adventure travel company will expand its Indigenous offerings to more than 100 excursions.

Brand-new tours include a Mayan family farm visit and cooking demonstration in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, Utah national park hikes with a Native American guide, and camping at Kenya's Tepesua Village, where travelers will hear stories about Maasai warriors and learn about the village's efforts to give the women in the community greater access to education and healthcare.

"Communities and people are at the heart of our trips," Matt Berna, Intrepid Travel's president of North America, said in a statement shared with TripSavvy. "We aim to get a better understanding of local views, support more community-based and First Nations experiences, and forge strong industry relationships. It's critical to continue to elevate Indigenous culture through authentic experiences."

Since Intrepid first introduced its Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) in 2019, the Australian-based company has worked to raise awareness surrounding colonialism, land dispossession, and racism and to "[strengthen] relationships between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and non-Indigenous peoples." To that end, Intrepid offered 52 Indigenous experiences in Australia and New Zealand in early 2022, a 250 percent increase from 2020.

With its new excursions, Intrepid strives to build connections with First Nations groups beyond Australia and New Zealand, with Indigenous experiences available to book in countries as far-reaching as Kenya, Costa Rica, and the U.S.

"As travel continues to bridge the gap between cultures and reveal undiscovered stories around the world, there is one vital group that cannot be forgotten: Those who came first," said Sara King, general manager of purpose at Intrepid Travel. "It has always been our mission to change the way we see the world. Now, as we continue to grow as a company and learn from others, our travelers can too."