Royal Caribbean Is Launching the World's Largest Cruise Ship in 2024—See Inside

Royal Caribbean has just announced more details for its latest mega-ship, Icon of the Seas. Scheduled to set sail on her first voyage in January 2024, Icon of the Seas will usurp Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas as the largest cruise ship in the world.

The 20-deck ship will feature 2,805 staterooms and have a maximum capacity of 7,600 guests—over 500 more passengers than Wonder of the Seas. It will also kick off the brand’s new Icon class of vessels and introduce passengers to five new "neighborhood" concepts, with eight neighborhoods in total.

Among the new neighborhoods is Chill Island, the ship’s new take on a pool deck. Chill Island will be located mid-ship across three decks and hold four of the ship’s seven pools, including the brand’s first-ever swim-up bar at sea.



Courtesy of Royal Caribbean International

On the other end of the spectrum, the new Thrill Island neighborhood will be packed with adrenaline adventures, from the six waterslides within its Category 6 waterpark (the largest at-sea) to the FlowRider and rock wall. You can also walk along the edge of the ship’s Crown & Anchor logo, which hangs off the side on the top decks of the ship.

Icon will also introduce the AquaDome. A dynamic entertainment space featuring a 55-foot waterfall, it functions as a spot for 220-degree ocean views by day and a stage and nightlife venue at night. Meanwhile, the family-friendly Surfside is designed to keep kids of all ages entertained with water and dry activities, kids club areas, and an adjacent three-story family townhouse.



Courtesy of Royal Caribbean International

The Hideaway neighborhood will boast an industry first with its fully-suspended infinity pool. There will also be plenty of deck space set up with sun loungers and a dedicated bar. It hasn’t been explicitly announced, but we’re guessing this will be for adults only.

Returning neighborhoods such as Central Park, Suite Neighborhood, and Royal Promenade will also undergo some revamping. For one, Central Park will be spread out over five decks, displaying four living plant walls and containing about 20 percent more plants than in previous iterations.



Courtesy of Royal Caribbean International

In addition to these new and expanded neighborhoods, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will also introduce new stateroom features like suites with infinite balconies and redesigned family suites that can fit up to six and offer split bathrooms and dynamic spaces.

“With each new ship, we raise the bar in the travel industry while enhancing what our guests know and love,” Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, said in a statement. “From the moment they step on board, every experience is specifically designed to give them the best vacation anywhere on land and at sea. With Icon of the Seas, we’ve taken this to a new level and made the ultimate family vacation.”

Icon of the Seas will be available for booking starting this month via the Royal Caribbean website.



