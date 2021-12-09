Travel News Hotels Bulgari’s New Hotel in Paris is a Luxury Lover’s Dream—Take a Peek Inside Pure opulence with the price tag to match By Patrice J. Williams Patrice J. Williams Instagram LinkedIn Temple University Patrice J. Williams is a travel and style content creator, fact-checker and author of the thrift shopping book Looking Fly on a Dime. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 12/09/21 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Courtesy of Bulgari Hotels & Resorts The name Bulgari might have you thinking of jewelry and luxury goods, but the 137-year-old Italian brand also has hotel properties around the world, including locations in London, Milan, and Dubai. And just last week, Bulgari Hotels & Resorts added a new property to their collection, opening the doors of their first hotel in Paris. Located within the Golden Triangle—the area where avenues Montaigne, Georges V, and the Champs-Elysées all converge—Bulgari Hotel Paris has a decidedly contemporary Italian design, thanks to the architecture firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, who also worked on Bulgari's other six hotels. As one would expect, the luxury brand infused the space with truly stunning designs, including a lounge ceiling that's inspired by a Bulgari clutch, Pierre Frey floor treatments meant to resemble the herringbone style present in many Parisian homes, and gorgeous portraits of Grace Kelly and Sophia Loren adorning the walls. With just 57 suites and 19 executive rooms, the space has an exclusive, residential feel—if your residence had beautiful textures like velvet and silk and views of Avenue George V. Book an executive suite, and you'll have access to a separate dressing room, private outdoor space, and even a dedicated butler. Courtesy of Bulgari Hotels & Resorts Courtesy of Bulgari Hotels & Resorts Courtesy of Bulgari Hotels & Resorts Courtesy of Bulgari Hotels & Resorts Courtesy of Bulgari Hotels & Resorts But if money seriously is no object, then the penthouse is the way to go. With a price tag starting at 35,000 euros a night, the ultra-luxurious suite offers no shortage of wow-worthy design elements and views upon views. Occupying 3,000 square feet, the two-story penthouse features two bedrooms, leather bookcases, an Arabescato marble bathroom, a private fitness room, hammam, a dining space with a glass and gold chandelier, and a 360-degree view of Paris—the Eiffel Tower included. There’s also more than 1,000 square feet of outdoor space, with a garden housing plants and apple and pear trees. Both guests and visitors can enjoy the amenities on the property, including the two-story spa, which pays homage to the brand’s Roman beginnings. Spa-goers will be greeted at the green onyx reception area before enjoying private stone treatment rooms, a near Olympic-sized mosaic-tiled pool, and a second vitality pool featuring a waterfall and cabanas. Couples can even book the spa suite, which comes equipped with a double bed, private jacuzzi, and hammam. Not to be overlooked is Il Ristorante. Helmed by chef Niko Romito, the Italian eatery has dishes perfect for sharing, with a few select items solely available for guests via room service. Suites at Bulgari Hotel Paris start at 1,400 euros. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The 9 Best New Hotels in Italy of 2021 The 7 Best Old Montreal Hotels of 2021 Mandarin Oriental's Newest Hotel Is a Waterfront Paradise The Best New Hotel Openings of 2022 The Amalfi Coast Just Got Its First New Hotel in 20 Years—and It's Stunning Manhattan's Newest Luxury Hotel Is a Chic Modern Playground Live out Your European Fantasies at This New Lakeside Geneva Hotel The 7 Most Romantic NYC Hotels of 2021 Riviera Maya's New All-Inclusive Resort Is Perfect for All-Inclusive Haters 8 Budget-Friendly Hotels with Amazing Views of Iconic Architecture The 8 Best Beachfront Tulum Hotels of 2021 The 6 Best Las Vegas Hotels for Couples in 2021 The 8 Best Milan Hotels of 2021 The 9 Best Amalfi Coast Hotels of 2021 Greece's Newest Hotels Are Worth Planning a Trip Around The 8 Best Turks & Caicos Hotels