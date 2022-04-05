Sip Wine in Your Yurt at This Virginia Hotel

View Map Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards Address 21500 Nicewonder Dr , Bristol , VA 24202 , USA Get directions Web Visit website

The Appalachian region is getting a new hotel, and it comes with its own farm and vineyard. Officially opened on April 4, the Inn at Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards is situated on the family-owned Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards in Bristol, Virginia, in Virginia wine country. The property stretches across more than 450 acres of rolling hills and meadows and, in addition to the farm and vineyards, now includes the new inn with 28 rooms and suites, which join nine standalone yurts that opened last fall.

The luxe rooms are gorgeously appointed, including a 1,200-square-foot presidential suite that features a four-poster bed, a living area with plush seating, and a marble bathroom with a soaking tub and separate rain shower, with exceptional views of the stunning property. Set among leafy trees, the Yurt Village features nine round wooden yurts, each with a front porch, custom handmade furniture, and local artwork. They are stocked with local beers, handpicked snacks, and the property’s award-winning Nicewonder wine. A light breakfast is also specially prepared for yurt guests each morning.

The Inn’s new signature restaurant, Hickory, is overseen by James Beard Award nominee Chef Travis Milton. The restaurant features a menu of Appalachian cuisine that uses locally sourced ingredients. Milton utilizes heirloom seeds passed down through generations and are now grown on property at Nicewonder Farm. A fine dining restaurant, Hickory features dishes inspired by memories from Milton’s childhood and upbringing, like a Whipped Spam with nori, miso pickles, yuzu hot sauce, and fried saltines, as well as a smoked duck with shallot soubise, stewed kale, fingerling potatoes, and hickory syrup. Dishes are paired with wines grown right on property, including Viognier, Chardonnay, Merlot, and Petit Verdot. Guests can also buy bottles of their favorites at the on-site vineyard to take home with them.

The Nicewonder Vineyards Tasting Room will launch in early May, offering guests a menu of light bites and tasting opportunities with sweeping views of the property’s vineyard, gardens, and greenhouse.

Aside from eating and drinking, guests can enjoy activities and amenities like self-guided hiking trails, disc golf, morning yoga, evening meditation, s’mores by the fire pit, farm tours, vineyard tours, archery, and hatchet throwing.

Still to come, the Wellness Village is set to open this fall and will feature more luxury yurts that will house a fitness center, spa, and treatment rooms.

The Inn is currently offering a Vineyard Spring Break Bud Break package, celebrating when the vines first open after their winter dormancy. The package for two includes luxury accommodations, a wine pairing dinner for two at Hickory, breakfast for two at Hickory, a Nicewonder Vineyard tour with the Winemaker/Vineyard Manager, a complimentary bottle of Nicewonder Vineyards’ wine, and an upgraded arrival amenity, with rates starting at $450 per night. Regular room rates start at $350 per night. To book a room, visit www.nicewonderfarm.com.