Infinity Pools on a Cruise Ship? Norwegian's New Ship Class Is Brimming With Firsts

Norwegian has really come out of the gate strong with Prima. Prima is the first of six ships in the line's newest class of vessels of the same name; plus, this is the brand's first newly released class of ships in nearly a decade.

And, we’ve got to say, Prima is truly a first of its kind, not only for Norwegian, but for travelers as well—and it’s got the superlatives to prove it.

For instance, this new ship has two infinity pools. (Yes, you read that correctly.) Prima’s horizon-hugging infinity pools, one on each side of the ship, are an industry-first design, and their glass edges give passengers amazing views of the open ocean.

In fact, that feeling of openness is what Norwegian Prima is all about—big, beautiful open spaces. Passengers will have the most deck space on any new cruise ship to soak in the sun and breeze, including more space on the pool deck than on any NCL ship before. They’ve also expanded outdoor dining space, installed a 44,000-foot-long walkway dubbed "Ocean Boulevard" that wraps around the ship, and and relocated the engine to the center of the ship.

Interestingly, even though Prima goes big on ship space, it actually went smaller in ship size. When it comes to size, think more Norwegian Breakaway, less Norwegian Encore. Within its 965-foot length, Prima will offer the highest space ratio of any new cruise ship in the contemporary or premium category. The ship also creates the illusion of more space through the use of glass—a new spa with a glass-walled sauna and cold room, glass bridges, and floor-to-ceiling glass windows in many of the public spaces.

Courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line

Courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line

Courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line

Courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line

Courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line

Other firsts you’ll find on board? An open-air, food hall-inspired eatery filled with global cuisine and an onboard sculpture garden.

Also for the first time, Norwegian has relocated its 107 luxury Haven suites to the rear of the ship, placing The Haven’s ship-within-a-ship suite guests closer to an exclusive set of elevators and direct, private access to Haven-only public areas on Decks 16 and 17, which are redesigned with more open space and views overlooking the ship’s wake. She’ll also boast a total of 13 different suite categories—the largest number of at-sea so far—as well as the biggest three-bedroom suites on any new cruise ship.

Luckily, the superlatives don’t stop at the suite level. Norwegian has also expanded the overall size of Prima's inside, oceanview, and balcony staterooms, and added more space in the bathrooms and showers of its standard category stateroom—to their largest-ever sizes.

When Norwegian begins sending out this superlative-filled ship on sailings in summer 2022, it’s hard not to wonder if this newcomer will send older ships out to pasture.

Norwegian Prima is scheduled for sailings in Northern Europe, the U.K., the Caribbean, and Bermuda. To peruse itineraries, book a cruise, or get a closer look at Prima, visit the Norwegian Cruise Line official site.