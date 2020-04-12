Indy’s Hot New Boutique Hotel Lives Inside A Vintage Coca-Cola Bottling Plant

Indianapolis gives a nod to its history with the brand new Bottleworks Hotel, a gorgeous Art Deco boutique inside of an old Coca-Cola bottling plant. The stylish 139-room boutique will take the soda brand’s 1948 slogan “Where There’s Coke There’s Hospitality” to heart when it's set to open on Dec. 15.

Occupying the top two floors of what was once the world’s largest Coca-Cola bottling plant, the Bottleworks Hotel is part of a massive $300 million dollar adaptive reuse rehabilitation for the historic building. The project is so big, it’s basically creating an entirely new neighborhood and mixed-use district in downtown Indianapolis called The Bottleworks District.

The building is an incredible example of Art Deco design and features a painstakingly restored terra cotta exterior and the original Coca-Cola signage. Still keeping with the original movement of the original space’s conveyor belts, the ground-floor front desk, and lobby area will welcome guests into a space that dazzles with green and white checkered terrazzo floors, brass and glass doors, colorful ceramic wall tiling, floor-to-ceiling window panels, and restored plaster detailing.

Overnighters will stay on the top two floors of the administration building in stylish digs where modern meets contemporary classic. Original details like ironwork framing, pale brick, lofted ceilings, and terrazzo floors give each space character while hand-woven robes, velvet sofas, and marble bathrooms with Gilchrist and Soames amenities kick up the comfort. Spring for the Pemberton Penthouse and you’ll get your very own billiards table right in your room, along with a dry bar, private veranda, and a soaking tub.

Guests at The Bottleworks Hotel will also have prime access to the Garage Food Hall, opening in January. Here, more than 20 vendors will occupy 38,000 square feet in what was once the factory garages to bring the city’s best dining options together in one collective, communal space. It’ll also be home to retail vendors, including a record shop, clothing store, and barbershop.

The old bottling plant site will also house an arcade-style duckpin bowling alley, high-end spa and nail bar, and indie movie theater. In 1931, this Art Deco building came on the scene as one of the ritziest buildings in town; now it’s being given a second life as a one-stop-shop for Indy’s hippest hangouts.

Rooms start at $249 a night and bookings are open via their website.