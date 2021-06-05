Steel City's Newest Boutique Hotel Is Housed in the Former HQ of The "Bathtub King"

Steel City is getting a chic boutique hotel right in the heart of downtown. With a nod to Pittsburgh's former industrial past, the 18-story Industrialist Hotel opened this week in the city's landmarked Arrott Building, where entrepreneur James Arrott once ran his American Standard company—known for making iron-enameled bathtubs—and a separate insurance business.

The 124-room hotel is part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection. After sitting vacant since the 1970s, the circa-1902 building was carefully restored and renovated by Desmone Architects. Interiors were designed by Stonehill Taylor, known for New York's TWA Hotel and the chic NoMad in Las Vegas.

"The revival of this iconic building captures the spirit of Pittsburgh and honors the movers and shakers that built the city," said Robert Brashler, the hotel's general manager. "The hotel thoughtfully articulates the new industrialists shaping Pittsburgh’s future through engaging interactions and inspired spaces."

The grand façade’s ornamental columns, sculptural elements, and beaux-arts bronze and marble designs were meticulously preserved. The hotel’s interiors include original details from the turn of the century, like marble walls, ornate ceilings, and arched windows. Stonehill Taylor married those details with new pieces like two modern metal sculptural chandeliers inspired by machinery and steel fabrication that hang as the centerpiece near the entrance. The dark lobby features leather, metal, and pops of color.

Guestrooms feature curved wooden beds with leather accented headboards, cozy mini couches, smoke-like abstract artworks, and ambient lighting, while bathrooms have dark granite tile, fire-colored custom wall coverings, and brass fixtures. The property’s three suite options, including a Presidential Suite overlooking the city, feature separate living areas and floor-to-ceiling windows showing panoramic skyline backdrops.

The hotel has a 1,000-square-foot fitness center, more than 1,200 square feet of multi-purpose event space, a lounge with communal seating and a fireplace, a second-floor lobby bar, and a restaurant called the Rebel Room. The lounge will also embrace the industrialist past and have a Makers Menu where guests can partake in a hands-on project like candle making with a local Pittsburgh artisan or join a workshop—craft cocktail in hand. The Rebel Room features modern American food like sweet potato poutine, peppercorn-crusted ahi tuna, and steak frites.

To celebrate the opening, the hotel has a grand opening offer of 20 percent off and 5,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points per night, valid through July 31, 2021. To book a room, visit The Industrialist's website or call 1 (888) 236-2427.