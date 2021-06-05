Travel News Hotels Steel City's Newest Boutique Hotel Is Housed in the Former HQ of The "Bathtub King" Nodding to Pittsburgh's industrial past, the Industrialist opened this week Written by Devorah Lev-Tov Instagram Devorah Lev-Tov is a Brooklyn-based journalist who focuses on luxury travel, family travel, food trends, and sustainable food and travel. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Devorah Lev-Tov Updated 05/06/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 05/06/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Courtesy of the Industrialist Hotel Steel City is getting a chic boutique hotel right in the heart of downtown. With a nod to Pittsburgh's former industrial past, the 18-story Industrialist Hotel opened this week in the city's landmarked Arrott Building, where entrepreneur James Arrott once ran his American Standard company—known for making iron-enameled bathtubs—and a separate insurance business. The 124-room hotel is part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection. After sitting vacant since the 1970s, the circa-1902 building was carefully restored and renovated by Desmone Architects. Interiors were designed by Stonehill Taylor, known for New York's TWA Hotel and the chic NoMad in Las Vegas. "The revival of this iconic building captures the spirit of Pittsburgh and honors the movers and shakers that built the city," said Robert Brashler, the hotel's general manager. "The hotel thoughtfully articulates the new industrialists shaping Pittsburgh’s future through engaging interactions and inspired spaces." The grand façade’s ornamental columns, sculptural elements, and beaux-arts bronze and marble designs were meticulously preserved. The hotel’s interiors include original details from the turn of the century, like marble walls, ornate ceilings, and arched windows. Stonehill Taylor married those details with new pieces like two modern metal sculptural chandeliers inspired by machinery and steel fabrication that hang as the centerpiece near the entrance. The dark lobby features leather, metal, and pops of color. Guestrooms feature curved wooden beds with leather accented headboards, cozy mini couches, smoke-like abstract artworks, and ambient lighting, while bathrooms have dark granite tile, fire-colored custom wall coverings, and brass fixtures. The property’s three suite options, including a Presidential Suite overlooking the city, feature separate living areas and floor-to-ceiling windows showing panoramic skyline backdrops. The hotel has a 1,000-square-foot fitness center, more than 1,200 square feet of multi-purpose event space, a lounge with communal seating and a fireplace, a second-floor lobby bar, and a restaurant called the Rebel Room. The lounge will also embrace the industrialist past and have a Makers Menu where guests can partake in a hands-on project like candle making with a local Pittsburgh artisan or join a workshop—craft cocktail in hand. The Rebel Room features modern American food like sweet potato poutine, peppercorn-crusted ahi tuna, and steak frites. To celebrate the opening, the hotel has a grand opening offer of 20 percent off and 5,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points per night, valid through July 31, 2021. To book a room, visit The Industrialist's website or call 1 (888) 236-2427. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit L.A.'s Sunset Strip Welcomes the Ultra-Chic Pendry West Hollywood The Best New York City Hotels The 7 Best Luxury Montreal Hotels of 2021 The 6 Best Hotels Near the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade The 7 Most Romantic NYC Hotels of 2021 13 Most Romantic Hotels in Miami Surety Hotels Debuts in Des Moines A Complete LGBTQ Travel Guide for Boston The 9 Best Hotels Near San Francisco in 2021 The 9 Best Cancun Resorts of 2021 The 10 Best Hotels in Richmond, Virginia The 9 Best NYC Hotels with Pools in 2021 The 9 Best New York City Boutique Hotels of 2021 The 9 Best Miami Beachfront Hotels of 2021 The 9 Best Chicago Hotels with a View The 9 Best Hotels Near Universal Studios Hollywood in 2021