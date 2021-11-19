You Can Now Stay in a 12th-Century Italian Palazzo on Your Next Trip to Florence

A 12th-century Italian palace is now Florence's newest boutique hotel. The esteemed Palazzo Minerbetti, a historical palace in the Tuscan capital, is set to become the home of IL Tornabuoni, the Italian debut for Hyatt's Unbound Collection and the brand's first hotel in Tuscany.

Known for its independent and unique hotels, the Unbound Collection highlights properties that offer guests one-of-a-kind experiences. Partnering with Hyatt is AG Group, which purchased the palazzo in 2016. The new partnership will allow AG to offer Hyatt's loyalty program while still retaining the property's independence in the heart of Florence's city center, declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1982.

IL Tornabuoni features 62 rooms and suites. The interiors, designed by Milan-based architect Andrea Auletta, reflect the opulent and avant-garde design of the palazzo itself, while each of the hotel's five floors offers a different color scheme reflective of the Renaissance period, along with silk, velvet, and wool fabrics in the furnishings. Many of the rooms will also feature views of the city's most famous locations, such as the Giotto Bell Tower, the Church of Santa Maria Novella, and the Brunelleschi Dome.

Courtesy of IL Tornabuoni

Courtesy of IL Tornabuoni

Courtesy of IL Tornabuoni

Courtesy of IL Tornabuoni

Courtesy of IL Tornabuoni

The property will also include three dining locations: Lucie Gourmet, an Italian-fusion restaurant; the Butterfly Terrace, a cocktail bar overlooking Santa Maria Novella, which will serve small plates; and La Cave, a bar serving a large selection of Italian, French, and other international wines, as well as a menu of charcuterie and cheese. La Cave will also highlight local vineyards with special tastings. The restaurant is also equipped to function as a private space for parties and corporate events.

"We are excited to welcome guests to this extraordinary palace and iconic symbol of Florence. IL Tornabuoni Hotel is truly a breathtaking property, and we are looking forward to providing independent-minded guests with sophisticated yet unscripted experience," said Andrea Girolami, AG Group's president and CEO, in a press release. "Florence understands how to treasure and maintain the spirit of its artistic and cultural wealth. Travelers to this exceptional city will find an abundance of opportunities to learn, grow, and expand by experiencing the monumental historic past of Florence."

Reservations for IL Tornabuoni can be made online at the hotel's website. Fall rates begin at $400 per night for a classic room.

