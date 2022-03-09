Travel News Air Travel Northern Iceland's Newest Airline, Niceair, Will Launch This June Visiting Iceland's majestic north from other European cities just got easier By Astrid Taran Astrid Taran Senior Editor, Special Projects Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 03/09/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Courtesy of Niceair In a destination already cemented as a major tourism draw, northern Iceland is slowly becoming one of the country's most up-and-coming hotspots. A five-hour drive from Reykjavik, the region is home to picturesque and distinctive attractions such as the majestic Dettifoss waterfall and Iceland's second-largest city, Akureyri. According to the Icelandic Tourism Bureau, a whopping 70 percent of travelers who visit Iceland for a second or third-time head straight to its northern regions. Now, the secret of the north is out of the bag—and it's about to become easier than ever for Europeans to discover it. Niceair, a new startup airline based in Akureyri, announced it would launch service on June 2 from Akureyri Airport to several European cities, beginning with Spain, Denmark, and the U.K. The specific cities within these countries are yet to be announced. "[Niceair]'s goal is to secure scheduled flights year-round to foreign destinations from Akureyri Airport," said Niceair Managing Director Þorvaldur Lúðvík Sigurjónsson in a statement. "That will simultaneously improve the quality of life for residents in the area, improve the access of foreign tourists to North Iceland, and last but not least, greatly improve the competitiveness of companies in the area." Federica Gentile / Getty Images The announcement is a game-changer for tourism to the country's northern region. Most foreign tourists heading to the north of Iceland by air need to first fly into Keflavik International Airport and transfer to Reykjavik Metropolitan Airport, 30 miles away. From there, they can catch a regional flight to Akureyri. The only international flight into Akureyri is a seasonal service from Amsterdam operated by Transavia Airlines. Niceair, whose name is a wordplay of N(orth) Ice(land) Air, is already backed by several local businesses who each own a minority stake in the company, with expectations that the airline's arrival will massively stimulate business in their region. Ticket sales "are set to begin in the coming weeks," according to a press release from the airline. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. The Points Guy. "Icelandic Carrier Niceair Launching in June." March 7, 2022. Simple Flying. "Airline Startup of the Week: Iceland's Niceair." February 18, 2022. AviacionLine. "Niceair, Iceland’s new airline seeking to fly to Spain, Denmark and UK." February 22, 2022. Iceland Monitor. "Niceair - New Airline, Based in Akureyri." February 17, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Low-Cost Icelandic Airline PLAY Expands With New Routes From New York to Europe United Airlines Will Launch Routes to 5 Brand-New Destinations in 2022 How to Get to and Around Greenland by Plane and Boat 7 Best Best Airlines in the US America's Boom in New Budget Airlines Reveals a Positive Outlook in Air Travel These Countries Are Inviting US Citizens to Live and Work Remotely Scandinavia and the Nordic Region: Planning Your Trip Everyone's Going to Europe This Summer—But Here's How You Can Beat the Crowds These Countries Are Allowing Vaccinated Travelers to Visit It Just Got Much Easier to Fly to South Africa How to Get From Hong Kong to Beijing A Guide to Airports in the American Midwest Find the Airport in Scandinavia Closest to Your Destination The Best Places to Go in Iceland Your Essential Guide to Bangalore Airport in India Your Trip to Iceland: The Complete Guide