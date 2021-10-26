Reykjavik's First True Luxury Hotel Will Open This November

View Map The Reykjavik EDITION Address Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík , Iceland Get directions Phone +354 582 0000 Web Visit website

Reykjavik is a city that has seen its profile continue to rise over the past few years, with buzzy restaurants and a thriving arts scene continuing to bring in tourists from around the world. Until recently, despite the continued attention, Iceland's capital city has lacked a true luxury hotel destination. However, that's set to change this November when legendary hotelier Ian Schrager—in collaboration with Marriott—unveils his newest Edition property in the heart of Reykjavik.

The hotel, situated in the historic Old Harbor in downtown Reykjavik, will feature 235 rooms, a nightclub, a restaurant, and several bars, all designed by Icelandic architecture firm T.ark with interior design from both New York York-based Roman and Williams and Ian Schrager Company. "Reykjavik is a really cool, young city—perfect for our brand," said Schrager, who, in addition to Edition, also founded the buzzy Public hotel chain. The hotel is just moments away from Laugavegur, downtown Reykjavik's main shopping street, and is located next to the Harpa conference center—one of Iceland's most iconic new buildings, designed by artist Olafur Eliasson.

Situated on the hotel's ground floor will be its restaurant, Tides, featuring a private dining room and a cafe with homemade pastries for grabbing a quick bite in the morning. Tides, which features an outdoor terrace and its own waterfront entrance, will serve food by chef Gunnar Karl Gíslason, the mastermind behind Dill, Reykjavik's much-celebrated Michelin-starred New Nordic restaurant. Gíslason serves modern Icelandic cuisine, focused on seasonal local products and high-quality ingredients, with most dishes cooked over an open fire.

Courtesy of Reykjavik Edition

Just off the lobby, guests will find Tölt, an intimate bar space based on the London Edition's Punch Room. Named after the unique gait Icelandic horses are known for, this intimate bar features three nooks—perfect for having drinks in private—and is decorated with colorful Icelandic rugs, teak walls, burnt orange banquettes, and pony hair poufs surrounding a fireplace. The space also features floor-to-ceiling windows offering up a view of Harpa. On the hotel's seventh floor, The Roof offers panoramic views of mountains, the Atlantic Ocean, and views of the old town below. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors open out onto a large wrap-around outdoor terrace with a large fire pit for cozying up with a drink while admiring the views. The Roof will serve a menu of grilled flatbreads, toasted sandwiches, and fresh salads.

True to Schrager's résumé, the hotel will also be home to Sunset, an underground nightclub featuring a black concrete interior with a black cast concrete bar. The space will play host to the world's top DJs and performers. Schrager said that the extended darkness Iceland experiences makes it an ideal location for a thriving nightlife scene. "It would have been a dream to have opened Studio 54 here where darkness lasts six months rather than the eight hours as it does in New York City," he added. "It would have been the perfect place for it."

After (or before) playing hard, the Reykjavik Edition also features a new wellness concept. Alongside the treatment rooms, a sauna, steam room, and plunge pool, there is a central lounge with a spa bar, which by day will serve post-workout shakes and Champagne. Located directly across from Sunset, Schrager hopes that the spa is the space to relax before a night out. "A spa and wellness facility with a bar is something we haven't really seen before," Schrager explained. "But going down there and socializing and drinking and then getting into the thermal waters is, again, a response to being in Iceland. And combining this in a tasteful and elegant way underpins what the Edition brand is about."

