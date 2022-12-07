Hyatt Has Just Opened a New Resort in Saint Lucia—Here's What's Inside

Hyatt Hotels has added another resort to its Inclusive Collection, its global portfolio of all-inclusive luxury resorts.

Zoëtry Marigot Bay St. Lucia sits among the mountains of the island and is located on Marigot Bay Yacht Haven, one of the most popular marinas on the island—not far from popular tourists attractions like the Gros Piton and Petit Piton volcanic mountainous areas and Diamond Falls Botanical Gardens.

Guests can arrive in style by private yacht, helicopter transfer, or deluxe vehicles and will be immersed in the tranquility of the palm trees and white-sand beach. The 124-room resort also treats its guests to its Endless Privileges experience, which includes elevated service and amenities, à la carte food and beverage options, and enrichment experiences on the island.

Each of the 124 rooms is decorated in cool blue tones reminiscent of the island's coast and includes a range of amenities like furnished terraces, plunge pools, and even private butler service for the more high-end rooms.

The resort features five restaurants, four bars, a poolside grille, a cafe, and 24-hour room service—a little something for everyone on the property.

Courtesy of Hyatt Hotels Corp.

Restaurant 1461 is one of the fine dining options on-site. Its menu derives from a fusion of international and local cuisine, and guests can reserve a private dining experience in the restaurant's wine cellar. Le Bateau offers Caribbean-inspired meals and includes menu items like fresh sushi and salads. You can grab some woodfire pizza at The Cove and satiate bar-food cravings at The Hurricane Hole. For live entertainment and an open-air lounge, check out The Rum Cave, which offers small plates and tapas. Meraki, the Asian-inspired restaurant on the property, is not included in the Endless Privileges experience and does include additional expenses when visiting.

One of the resort's main focuses is wellness and relaxation, which comes through both on the property and in programming. Guests can book self-care appointments at The Spa Village, which has specially curated its treatments with inspiration from St. Lucian traditions, including volcanic mud baths and moon phase rituals. The spa includes private cabins for individual and couples treatments, a sauna, steam room, and plunge pool, and services ranging from facials, massages, and scrubs to manicures and pedicures.

For those looking for more inward self-care methods, the property also features a 24-hour fitness room with state-of-the-art equipment and various wellness activities, including sunrise and sunset yoga, pilates, meditation classes, and even body scrub and hand lotion-making classes.

"Zoëtry Marigot Bay St. Lucia is intended to create a guest experience that cultivates moments which matter most, from personal enrichment experiences to holistic wellbeing programming for self-fulfillment that extends beyond the journey," said Erica Doyne, the senior vice president of global marketing and communications of Hyatt's Inclusive Collection, in a statement. "The Zoëtry brand's philosophy of the 'Art of Life' blends the Greek word Zoe, or life, and Poetry, or artful creations, and is expected to deliver guests unhurried pleasures with the highest level of personal service."

Reservations for a standard room start at around $330 a night. Head to the Zoëtry Marigot Bay St. Lucia website to book your stay.

