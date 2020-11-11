Solo Travelers, Here's Your Chance to Take a Half-Price Cruise to Antarctica

If you're a solo traveler with Antarctica on your bucket list, get ready to pack your bags. Expedition cruise line Hurtigruten is having a flash sale for solo travelers today, where they're waiving single supplement fees for several voyages in 2021 and 2022, including trips to the White Continent. In essence, that means solo travelers can pay just half of what they normally would to join these expeditions.

Typically, cruises charge solo travelers a massive single supplement for booking a double cabin—solo travelers are commonly charged as if they're two people filling the room. So, if your cabin costs $10,000 per person based on double occupancy, you'll likely have to pay $20,000 if you're booking as a single. That's why in recent years, many cruise lines have been adding single cabins to their ships—they're much smaller in size, but there's no single supplement involved. Hurtigruten's fleet doesn't currently have these single cabins, so this sale is a rare and outstanding deal for solo travelers, especially considering how many voyages are part of the deal.

The cruise line is offering the discount on sailings to destinations around the world, including Antarctica, Alaska, Greenland, Iceland, and the Caribbean and Central America, among other destinations. Some of the voyages are even on Hurtigruten's newest ships, the MS Roald Amundsen and MS Fridtjof Nansen, the most luxurious fleet. They also feature a hybrid propulsion system that's much more eco-friendly than traditional engines.

And if you're worried about the pandemic, you're covered: Hurtigruten currently has a cancel-for-any-reason policy in place, which means that you'll get a full refund (including your deposit) within 14 days if you need to back out of your sailing. The fine print does stipulate that you'll need to do it either 90 or 180 days in advance of your sailing, depending on your departure date and that you'll also be charged a small cancellation fee (between $190 and $125 per passenger).

But we think this is an incredibly worthwhile deal for solo travelers—treat yourself after such an abysmal travel year! Find out all the details here.