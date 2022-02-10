Hurtigruten Announces Three New Pole-to-Pole Cruises in 2023

If you've ever dreamt of traveling the world by sea, here's your chance. Norway-based expedition cruise line Hurtigruten, which also operates ferries in its home country, has just announced three new global sailings. But instead of circling the planet laterally, it'll be taking passengers on an incredible pole-to-pole journey, from the Arctic down to Antarctica, and even through the Panama Canal in some instances.



The pole-to-pole expeditions will take place in August 2023 on MS Roald Amundsen, MS Fridtjof Nansen, and MS Fram. The newest in Hurtigruten's fleet, the first two ships each carry up to 500 passengers and feature a hybrid propulsion system that reduces emissions and fuel consumption by 20 percent. The 250-passenger MS Fram launched in 2007 but debuted a full refurbishment this year.

Each of the itineraries varies slightly in length and ports of call. The MS Roald Amundsen will depart Vancouver for a 94-day voyage up around Alaska, through the Northwest Passage, down the east coasts of Canada and the United States, through the Panama Canal, down the west coast of South America, and finally to Antarctica. The voyage disembarks in Ushuaia, Argentina.

The MS Fridtjof Nansen will depart from Reykjavik, Iceland, and sail through the Northwest Passage before traversing the west coasts of North, Central, and South America, ultimately visiting Antarctica before disembarking in Ushuaia. The voyage will last 93 days.

And finally, the MS Fram will spend 66 days sailing from Cambridge Bay, Canada, in the Northwest Passage to Antarctica, disembarking in Ushuaia. It'll make ports of call in Greenland and Canada before crossing through the Panama Canal and traveling down the west coast of South America.

“These are undoubtedly the most unique and exclusive expedition cruises we have ever offered in our 126-year history, and we believe these are the ultimate expedition cruise experiences," Hurtigruten Expeditions CEO Asta Lassesen said in a statement. "These extraordinary voyages will showcase some of the most spectacular nature and wildlife on our planet and offer authentic encounters with unique cultures."

These three pole-to-pole expeditions follow two sold-out itineraries departing in fall 2022; make your reservations for the trip of a lifetime at hurtigruten.com.

