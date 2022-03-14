TripSavvy Inspiration 11 Family Hotels with Amenities Just for Kids By Holly Johnson Published on 03/14/22 Share Pin Email Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. We’re dedicating our March features to family travel. Read on for insightful guides to the best road trips for different ages, the best hotels with amenities for children, and the changing face of family trip planning, as well as inspiring stories of traveling with a newborn, family travel post-divorce, the lowdown on family campground culture, and more.Traveling with children can be quite the adventure on its own—so it's bound to be more fun for everyone when you're choosy with destinations and hotels. The following family-friendly hotels make booking a stay with the whole family memorable and convenient, since these properties have a built-in roster of activities and amenities created just for the kiddos. No one will be bored on this vacation! Below, you’ll find hotels with kids-only zones, kids’ clubs, destination-specific opportunities to get out-and-about in nature, hands-on projects, and games galore. 11 Family Hotels with Amenities Just for Kids For Slopeside Fun: The Lodge at Spruce Peak (Stowe, VT) For Classic New England Beachtime: Chatham Bars Inn (Cape Cod, MA) For Ultimate Relaxation: Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit (Riviera Nayarit, Mexico) For the Young Chef: The Peninsula Beverly Hills (Beverly Hills, CA) For the Disney Lovers: Disney's Hotel New York (Paris, France) For the Little Adventure Seekers: Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise (Banff, Canada) For the Horse Lovers: C Lazy U Ranch (Granby, Colorado) For Lakeside Memories: Du Lac et Du Parc Grand Resort (Riva del Garda, Italy) For Ocean Exploration: One & Only Reethi Rah (Maldives) For the Outdoor Explorers: Four Seasons Resort Hualalai (Hawaii) For Fantastical Fun on a Budget: Great Wolf Lodge (Williamsburg, VA) 11 Family Hotels with Amenities Just for Kids View All 11 Family Hotels with Amenities Just for Kids Our Picks Final Verdict Compare Hotels Methodology For Slopeside Fun : The Lodge at Spruce Peak (Stowe, VT) Get a Quote Why We Chose It: The Lodge at Spruce Peak offers seasonal outdoor activities galore, including skiing, snowboarding, ice skating and more. Pros Outdoor programming for every season Suites with up to four bedrooms available Six on-site restaurants Indoor and outdoor pools Extensive children's program Kids’ spa Cons Resort fee $30 parking fee for second vehicle Pricey The Lodge at Spruce Peak offers family fun for active guests year-round, including warm weather pursuits like hiking, fishing, mountain biking and golf. Yet, this resort truly shines when it comes to cold weather sports. Guests who book a stay during winter can take part in everything from skiing to snowboarding, dog sledding, ice climbing and sleigh rides. The property itself was also made for families with kids thanks to its spacious suite options. Guests can choose to book a suite with up to four bedrooms, which also include a kitchenette and plenty of living space. Notable Amenities Heated poolOn-site spaPerforming arts center18-hole golf courseFitness center For Classic New England Beachtime : Chatham Bars Inn (Cape Cod, MA) Get a Quote Why We Chose It: New England's Chatham Bars Inn offers an award-winning children's program with innovative and interactive children’s activities off and on the beach. Pros Award-winning kids club Six restaurants on-site Pristine boardwalk and protected beach for swimming Cottages can sleep up to four Cons Many resort activities require an extra charge Resort fee Chatham Bars Inn offers families the quintessential New England beach experience plus a whole lot more. Organized kids activities are offered during daytime and evening hours, and families can spend the day relaxing or playing on the private quarter-mile beach complete with beach service. Charters and cruises are also on offer for those who want to see and explore destinations like Nantucket or Martha's Vineyard, or to search for seals or great white sharks. Several family-friendly suite options are available, including the property's Deluxe Cottage Suites with areas for living and dining and sleeping space for up to four. Guests can also enjoy world-class dining at six different restaurants, some of which prepare meals using fresh produce from the Chatham Bars Inn farm. Notable Amenities Spa and fitness centerBeach serviceAdults-only Spa SuitesHeated oceanfront pool For Ultimate Relaxation : Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit (Riviera Nayarit, Mexico) Get a Quote Why We Chose It: Mexico's Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit welcomes the whole family in grand fashion with its own kids' club, teens' club and kids' spa with specialized treatments. Pros All-inclusive pricing Supervised kids' club and teens' club on-site Six restaurants on-site 24-hour room service Family suites sleep up to six Separate kids pool Cons Some activities cost extra Can be pricey Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit is a luxury all-inclusive resort that's ideal for families who want to enjoy the best of everything. This property has a supervised kids' club with activities planned for children ages 4 to 12. A teens' club is also available for kids ages 13 and up and provides a place to make friends and play pool, foosball, air hockey and more. All-inclusive pricing means all the family meals and drinks are included in the nightly rate. Guests can dine at six gourmet restaurants or order drinks and snacks to their room around the clock as well. A 24-hour personal concierge is available to help book restaurant reservations and make sure everything is just right. Notable Amenities Kids' spa with special treatments availableFitness centerOceanfront infinity pool with swim-up barSeparate kids’ pool For the Young Chef : The Peninsula Beverly Hills (Beverly Hills, CA) Get a Quote Why We Chose It: The Peninsula Beverly Hills boasts its own Young Chefs Academy that helps kids learn cooking and baking basics while getting creative in the kitchen. Pros Prime Beverly Hills location near Rodeo Drive Camp Peninsula experience Kids cooking classes on-site Some suites have kitchenettes and living space Four restaurants on-site In-room dining available Cons Many activities cost extra Most rooms sleep a maximum of four people $60 fee for valet parking The Peninsula Beverly Hills offers a true luxury experience in the center of the action near Rodeo Drive. While many hotels in the area are geared to adults, this property welcomes children with open arms and offers specific activities and upgrades just for them. This includes their Young Chefs Academy cooking classes, which help curious kids get creative with food. A Camp Peninsula package can also be added to any stay, which includes an in-room teepee for sleeping, a flameless s'mores set-up, a welcome teddy bar and keepsake photo, access to a luxury BMW to explore Los Angeles as a family and more. Notable Amenities Award-winning spaFitness centerRooftop pool For the Disney Lovers : Disney's Hotel New York (Paris, France) Get a Quote Why We Chose It: Disney's Hotel New York in Paris, France helps young guests feel the power of Marvel superheroes while making memories that last a lifetime. Pros Marvel-themed activities and decor around property Heated indoor and outdoor pools Four bars and restaurants on-site Exclusive Disney-brand experiences available Cons Most rooms only sleep up to four Disney's Hotel New York in Paris, France is ideal for families with kids who love Disney and Marvel superheroes. This property lets you book stays with Disney park tickets included, yet you should set aside some time in the hotel to take part in Marvel activities like comic book design or a Spiderman photo shoot. There are four restaurants and bars to choose from on-site, and each one features a taste of New York City in the middle of Paris. While most regular rooms at the hotel sleep up to four, Disney's Hotel New York offers specialized SuperHeroes Suites and Marvel-themed Presidential Suites for those who want the finer things in life. Notable Amenities 24-hour fitness centerSauna and steam roomPackages with park tickets available For the Little Adventure Seekers : Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise (Banff, Canada) Get a Quote Why We Chose It: Little adventure seekers will love the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise due to its stunning scenery and lake activities, along with its Kids’ Adventure Camp. Pros Stunning Lake Louise location within Banff National Park Activities like kayaking, snow tubing and hiking available on-site Six restaurants on-site Outdoor ice bar open during cold weather months Cons Parking costs extra Resort fee Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise is located in the middle of Banff National Park, so it's perfect for families seeking a little luxury in the middle of a camping or hiking trip. This property offers numerous outdoor activities for families who love to be outdoors, from hiking and kayaking to snowboarding and skiing during winter months. A Kids Adventure Camp is also offered for children who want to make friends and do something fun, whether that includes arts and crafts, campfires, dodgeball or organized pajama parties. Rooms and suites at this property also offer plenty of space for families with children in tow. In fact, the resort's two-bedroom suite features 900 square feet of space and 2.5 bathrooms. Dining at six different restaurants is also available, and all the on-site eateries feature separate menus for kids. Notable Amenities Kids’ Adventure Camp 24-hour fitness center Wellness center and spa For the Horse Lovers : C Lazy U Ranch (Granby, Colorado) Get a Quote Why We Chose It: Colorado's C Lazy U Ranch is an all-inclusive dude ranch for families that offers extensive horseback riding camps for kids and teens. Pros All-inclusive pricing Gourmet meals prepared by an expert chef Activities include horseback riding, fly fishing, biking, hatchet throwing and more Large family cabins sleep up to eight Cons Pricey year-round 20% resort fee The C Lazy U Ranch is heaven on Earth for families who love to stay active in the great outdoors. Included activities are nearly endless with options like hiking, biking, fishing, horseback riding, hatchet throwing, trap shooting, archery, sleigh rides and more. The property even has its own ropes course and zip line for little ones who love thrills. Families can also spread out in their own rustic cabins that feature living rooms, kitchens and multiple bedrooms to give parents and kids some space. All meals are included in the nightly rate, and gourmet dining options are prepared by an expert chef. Kids actually eat separately with other children at the resort each night while adults retreat to a separate area for a gourmet meal with wine pairings. Notable Amenities Tennis courts and fitness centerSpa on-siteSwimming pool and hot tub on-siteKids horse program for kids and teens offered For Lakeside Memories : Du Lac et Du Parc Grand Resort (Riva del Garda, Italy) Get a Quote Why We Chose It: Du Lac et Du Parc Grand Resort is ideal for making lakeside memories thanks to its amenities for kids, including a dedicated Mini Club. Pros Prime location on Lake Garda in Italy Supervised Mini Club for kids on-site Picnics for kids offered Three restaurants on-site Cons Most room options only sleep up to three people (book ahead) Du Lac et Du Parc Grand Resort is located on the northern end of stunning Lake Garda, which is known for its clear waters and mountainous terrain. This property aims to help families make lifelong memories thanks to its beautiful views, lakeside activities and kid-friendly amenities. For example, the property boasts its own supervised kids' club and offers spa treatments designed for children. A funny-looking duck mascot named Paolino also moves throughout the resort by day with the goal of making kids laugh and smile. While many rooms only sleep up to three, this property does offer roomy bungalows that sleep up to seven people. And while there are three restaurants available on the property, Du Lac et Du Parc Grand Resort is located within walking distance of many authentic Lake Garda eateries. Notable Amenities Spa with sauna and fitness centerKids' spa treatments designed especially for little onesTwo swimming pools For Ocean Exploration : One & Only Reethi Rah (Maldives) Get a Quote Why We Chose It: The One & Only Reethi Rah offers plenty of amenities for kids in a gorgeous ocean setting, from a supervised kids club to cooking classes and island adventures. Pros Kids’ club and teens’ club available Private island location The property's Grand Residences have a private pool and sleep up to 10 guests Five restaurants and bars on-site Two oceanfront pools Cons Hard to get to due to remote location Four-night minimum stay required 10% service fee applies to all bookings While this destination is typically geared to adults, the One & Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives actually welcomes children with open arms. They also give them plenty to do thanks to their on-site kids and teens clubs with endless activities to choose from. Kids ages four to 12 can stay busy with supervised snorkeling, pasta cooking classes, arts and crafts and more, while teens up to age 17 can chill out and play games under the watchful eyes of counselors. The One & Only Reethi Rah is a splurge for sure, but it provides a unique opportunity for the entire family to see some of the most beautiful ocean waters in the world. You can even stay overnight on top of the water in an overwater bungalow with or without its own private pool. Notable Amenities Full-service spa and fitness centerActivities for both teens and children For the Outdoor Explorers : Four Seasons Resort Hualalai (Hawaii) Get a Quote Why We Chose It: The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is one of the best hotels for kids in Hawaii due to its kids club, teens club, and educational opportunities. Pros Seven swimming pools on-site Some villas feature private pools and sleeping space for up to 10 guests Nine upscale dining options on-site Free kids’ club and teens’ club available Cons Beach is small and rocky Steep resort fee The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is one of the most luxurious resorts on the island of Hawaii, but it is also geared to families who want to enjoy the natural beauty and wonder of this tropical locale. A supervised kids club and teens club are available to keep the younger ones in your crew happy and entertained. The Kumu Kai Marine Center, also located on site, provides educational opportunities for families who want to learn about sustainability and the diverse ecology of the ocean nearby. This property boasts several different pools and an oceanfront location that's perfect for enjoying the scenery. While traditional rooms and suites are available, larger families can book luxury villas with a private pool, a living room, multiple bedrooms and sleeping space for up to 10 guests. Notable Amenities Spa on-site Fitness center and tennis courts available 18-hole golf courseSnorkeling lessons with a marine biologist available For Fantastical Fun on a Budget : Great Wolf Lodge (Williamsburg, VA) Get a Quote Why We Chose It: Williamsburg's Great Wolf Lodge boasts an on-site waterpark, themed rooms kids will love and an array of activities to keep families busy around the clock. Pros Expansive indoor waterpark on-site Magical Quests offered throughout the resort Larger suites sleep up to 12 guests Themed suites available Cons Some experiences (including MagiQuest) cost extra No spa on-site If you're looking for a fun budget pick for your next family vacation, Great Wolf Lodge Williamsburg offers something for everyone. Not only does it boast an indoor waterpark that can keep kids busy for days, but it has its own arcade plus games and activities throughout the resort. For example, MagiQuest activities let kids choose a special magic wand, jazz it up with extra powers and set off on a quest that will have their imaginations running wild. This resort also offers family-friendly room options including suites that sleep up to 12. Themed suites even include kids cabins and bunkrooms, and some have a fireplace and a private whirlpool. Notable Amenities Property features indoor waterpark, arcade, and ropes courseBuild-a-Bear Workshop located on-site Final Verdict If you are hoping to book one of the best hotels for families with experiences tailored toward children and teens, these properties should fit the bill. Having a hard time choosing? You can’t go wrong with a stay at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit for relaxation or the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise is for nature-lovers. Compare Family Hotels with Unique Amenities for Kids Hotel Resort Fee Room Rate Number of Rooms Free WiFi The Lodge at Spruce Peak (Stowe, VT) For Slopeside Fun $40 $$ 250 Yes Chatham Bars Inn (Cape Cod, MA) For Classic New England Beachtime $45 $$$$ 217 Yes Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit (Riviera Nayarit, Mexico) For Ultimate Relaxation No $$$$ 267 Yes The Peninsula Beverly Hills (Beverly Hills, CA) For the Young Chef No $$$$ 195 Yes Disney's Hotel New York (Paris, France) For the Disney Lovers No $$$$ 561 Yes Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise (Banff, Canada) For the Little Adventure Seekers $15 CAD $$$$ 539 Yes C Lazy U Ranch (Granby, Colorado) For the Horse Lovers 20% Resort Fee $$$$ 38 Yes Du Lac et Du Parc Grand Resort (Riva del Garda, Italy) For Lakeside Memories No $ 273 Yes One & Only Reethi Rah (Maldives) For Ocean Exploration No $$$$ 122 Yes Four Seasons Resort Hualalai (Hawaii) For the Outdoor Explorers $65 $$$$ 249 Yes Great Wolf Lodge (Williamsburg, VA) For Fantastical Fun on a Budget $29.99 $$$ 400 Yes How We Chose the Best Family Hotels with Unique Amenities for Kids To choose the best hotels for families around the world, we looked for properties that offer amenities and activities specifically for children and teenagers. We evaluated hotels with dedicated kids’ and teens’ clubs, ample on-site activities and restaurants, and fun facilities like pools or arcades. We also searched for hotels and resorts that offer rooms and suites with extra space for larger groups (including options with at least one separate bedroom). Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! 