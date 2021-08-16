Travel News Travel Tips You've Got 48 Hours to Bring the Drama and Win A "Reality TV" Vacation Who says being dramatic doesn’t pay? Written by Katherine Alex Beaven Instagram Katherine Alex Beaven is a freelance news writer for TripSavvy. She’s lived abroad in Italy, Japan, South Africa, and Australia. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Katherine Alex Beaven Updated 08/16/21 Share Pin Email Courtesy of Hotels.com Think your friend group has got more drama than Broadway and Bravo combined? Hotels.com is giving your group the chance to prove just how hot the tea really is with a three-night, $50,000 vacation in Palm Desert, California, over Labor Day Weekend. Once you arrive, your LDW (to henceforth be known as Love the Drama Weekend) will begin as you settle into a luxurious one-acre, 6,000-square-foot vacation rental. Like your drama, the house amenities go big, with a lazy river lagoon pool with a slide, island, bridge, and hot tub, plus a mini mini-golf course, fire pit, hammocks, and grassy area for picnics and games—and more. Pass the time with volleyball, ping pong, outdoor barbecues, workouts in the gym, and drinks at the bar—but don’t forget to air any grievances in the house confessional booth. During your stay, take turns spilling group secrets, giving props, announcing any crushes, or just ruffling feathers. Don’t worry, in true reality TV fashion, everyone will get an edited copy of the weekend shenanigans and secret-spilling so you can finally see if you and your friends have what it takes to be reality stars. And, not to stir the pot, but we’ve waited to spill the news until the last minute—you’ve only got until August 18 12 p.m. CT—less than 48 hours—to screenshot your group texts and harness the drama you need to submit your application. (So far, they've already had about 40 groups of friends apply.) Winners will be notified on Aug. 20, 2021, and you’ll have to be packed and ready to go for your trip just two weeks later, from Sept 3-6. The house sleeps up to nine, but you’ll have to cap your group at just four to six (we can feel the drama brewing already). All winners will get a $1,000 stipend to spend on things like airfare, bubbly, bikinis, or whatever you decide. To read the details and to submit your group for the casting call, check out the official Hotels.com Destination Drama page. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit MGM Grand: The Complete Guide The 9 Best Budget Amsterdam Hotels of 2021 The Top Bars in Chicago The 10 Best Hotel Booking Sites of 2021 The Complete Guide to the STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod The 8 Best Texas Hill Country Hotels 20 Solo Trips in 2020: I Traveled Solo During COVID-19 The 25 Best Things to Do in Los Angeles The 9 Best Cannon Beach Hotels of 2021 Where to Go in 2021: 10 Future Trips You Can Start Planning Now The Top 21 Things to Do in Portland, Oregon The Best LGBTQ+ Hidden Gem in Every State A Honeymoon to Remember on France's Oldest Footpath Every NYC Neighborhood You Need to Know Nightlife in Atlanta: Best Bars, Clubs, and More 48 Hours in Los Angeles: The Ultimate Itinerary