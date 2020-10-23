You Can Host This Year’s Friendsgiving on a Private Island for $50 a Night

Just as temperatures are cooling down and the virus seems to be ramping up, Hotels.com has swooped in to give us something to be thankful for—a weeklong private island escape for up to six friends who just want to get away from it all and eat turkey legs by the pool.

Hotels.com is deeply discounting rental rates for the one-and-only vacation property located on Friendsgiving Island for the week of Nov. 14-21. Normally, rates for one night on the island go for around $1,400, but one lucky crew will get a sweet seven-night stay for just $2,000, plus tax.

Yes, for less than $50 per person per night, you’ll get a 5,000-square-foot house with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 360-degree views of the Atlantic Ocean. And don’t worry: it’s stocked with sweet amenities like AC and free Wi-Fi, plus essential private-island goodies like an outdoor pool, sandy beach area, personal boat, kayaks, a huge covered veranda, and shallow lagoon perimeter perfect for quick dips in the ocean. There’s also a massive kitchen—though you won’t have to fiddle with the stress of cooking a Friendsgiving meal by yourself. The weeklong stay comes with your own private chef for one night, so you and your friends can soak up the sun while they heat things up in the kitchen.

The best part (besides being on a private island with your best friends and having a private chef whipping up a delicious Friendsgiving meal, of course) is that you don’t even have to pack your passports. Since Friendsgiving Island is located right off Marathon, Florida, there’s no border crossings, landing forms, immigration, or customs.

"We've been inspired by how people have adapted their travel plans throughout the pandemic, taking trips closer to home and staying at our vacation rental properties," said Josh Belkin, vice president, global brand, at Hotels.com. "Spending time with family and friends over the holidays may look a little different this year, which is why Hotels.com is letting you reserve an entire private island to keep those yearly traditions like Friendsgiving."

The catch? You’ve gotta be the first to book it. Reservations open on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. Eastern time—and it’s first-come, first-serve. Check out Hotel.com’s official Friendsgiving Island page for details, including pictures of your possible Friendsgiving pad. Then, grab your friends, set your alarm clocks, and head here on Tuesday before someone else gobbles up this incredible holiday deal.