Travel News Hotels Get Your Own Month-Long Vegas Residency With This Hotels.com Sweeps It's a sin to live so well Written by Katherine Alex Beaven Updated 06/29/21 Fact-Checked by Jillian Dara Ever want to know what it's like to live the high life in Sin City? Well, the odds have just gotten better thanks to a new sweepstakes from Hotels.com. One lucky winner will join the likes of celebs like Britney, Gaga, and Celine with a Vegas residency on the Vegas Strip-complete with all the VIP perks that come along with it. Performing a live show to a sold-out crowd is hard work, so, thankfully, Hotels.com's first-ever Hotel Resident will barely have to lift a finger. Instead, they'll just have to check in and check out some of the hottest hotels on the strip. The month-long residency will consist of four one-week stays at Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace, Resorts World, The Cosmopolitan, and the Park MGM. The Vegas Hotel Resident will be showered with spa treatments, delicious meals, private poolside cabana service, sweeping city views, and even a stay in a sizzling Presidential Suite—all paid for by Hotels.com. So, what's a traveler got to do to get in on all this? Applicants interested in becoming the first-ever Vegas Hotel Resident just need to make the case for why they'd be the ultimate pick for these perks. From now until 1 p.m. EST on July 2, 2021, head over to the official contest site, fill out the form, and answer two questions covering why you'd be the best "A-list" resident and give a few details on how you'd spend your first day. Worth noting: they also ask for your Instagram handle, so you can probably expect to have a few daily posting duties. Further details on when the winner will be announced, any age or location restrictions, or when you'd be put up and pampered are currently mum, so putting your name in the pool could be more of a gamble for anyone under 18 or who is not a resident of the U.S.—you know, the typical rules we see for these types of things. However, if you do decide to roll the dice on this swanky sweeps—may the odds be ever in your favor.