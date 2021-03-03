Santa Barbara's Wine Country Welcomes a New Boutique Hotel

View Map Hotel Ynez Address 2644 Mission Dr , Solvang , CA 93463-9429 , USA Get directions Phone +1 805-697-5444 Web Visit website

Hotel Ynez is a new boutique hotel in the heart of the Santa Barbara wine country on California's Central Coast. Opened March 1, the hotel comes from the creators of Skyview Los Alamos and Granada Hotel & Bistro and is nestled on two lush acres dotted with ancient oak and pine trees and native gardens. Formerly the Meadowlark Inn, new owners Nomada Hotel Group executed a complete transformation of the property.

Courtesy of Hotel Ynez

The hotel has 18 spacious rooms with outdoor motel-style entrances, each boasting a private stone patio with a hammock that was responsibly sourced from the Bolivian Amazon. Interiors have restored wood floors and a neutral background palette highlighted with splashes of color, hand-painted tile, stylish patterned textiles, and local art. Beds are outfitted with Matouk bedding, and furnishings include comfy club chairs, vintage vanities, and retro mini-fridges filled with local snacks. Deluxe rooms feature rustic fireplaces, and some rooms have a private hot tub on their patio.

It’s easy to spend all day on the property: The grounds feature bonfire pits, a bocce ball court, strategically placed Adirondack chairs, a grassy lawn for sunbathing or star gazing, and lounge chairs and umbrellas surrounding the restored pool. If you can tear yourself away, grab a complimentary Linus bicycle or e-bike to explore the surrounding Solvang area and its charming Danish village, or go further afield in the surrounding Santa Ynez Valley and visit its many wineries, farms, and hiking trails.

Courtesy of Hotel Ynez

Mornings at Hotel Ynez begin with included pre-packed breakfast boxes filled with fresh fruit, banana bread, apple cake, and fresh coffee and tea. When the sun begins to dip below the mountains, guests can gather in the courtyard for local wines, charcuterie, patés, and fresh bread from local favorite Bob’s Well Bread. Hotel Ynez also offers specialty BBQ dinner kits packed with house-seasoned steak, burgers, and seasonal veggies delivered for guests to prepare on their own Weber grill.

A spa will debut later in the year, but in-room treatments can be arranged for now.

Rates at Hotel Ynez start at $179 per night, including daily breakfast. To book, visit www.hotelynez.com.