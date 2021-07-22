Riviera Maya's New All-Inclusive Resort Is Perfect for All-Inclusive Haters

View Map Hotel Xcaret Arte Address Carretera Chetumal-Puerto Juárez, Km. 282 L21-3 Colonia Rancho Xcaret, 77710 Playa del Carmen , Q.R. , Mexico Get directions Phone +52 984 159 1600 Web Visit website

Mexico’s Riviera Maya is about as flush with all-inclusives as it is with beautiful beaches—but not everyone’s a fan. For anyone who thinks the all-inclusive resort isn’t for them, one of Mexico’s newer hotel groups is working hard to convince you to rethink your stance.

Grupo Xcaret, the folks behind Riviera Maya’s famous natural adventure parks—Xcaret, Xplor, Xel-Ha, Xenses, and others—has once again raised the bar when it comes to luxury all-inclusive concepts. And this time, they’re going all-in on art.

Hotel Xcaret Arte, which officially opened to the public on July 1, 2021, is the second of three all-inclusive properties the group plans to open in the Riviera Maya area.

Opened in December 2017, the group’s inaugural Hotel Xcaret Mexico made waves with its stunning design, which took care to blend the hotel buildings into the existing natural elements such as cenotes, rocky cliffsides, caves, and boulders. The hotel’s sustainable design and planning approach earned it Earth Check Certification, making it the first hotel in the Americas with the honor. This design is not only eco-friendly, but it's also undeniably gorgeous and creates a slice of natural paradise that guests can discover above from rooftop pools and private balconies or right on the ground via the resort's natural secret trails or winding turquoise river.

The new resort builds on the eco-inclusive designs of its sister property but seeks to focus even more heavily on local and national art and artists. Oh, and it’s adults-only (in Mexico, this means aged 16 and up). The 900 suites are split across six buildings called Casas located within the resort, each paying tribute to local and national Mexican art and artists, and providing workshops that delve into different expressions of art such as pottery, painting, weaving, literature, culinary, and dancing.

Hotel Xcaret Arte keeps rooms bright, airy, chic, stylish with chic and clean modern Mexican decor focused on highlighting natural and organic materials such as wood, ceramics, textiles, and tiles. Balconies and terraces overlook private plunge pools, turquoise lagoons, or the Caribbean Sea and have colorful handmade hammocks stretched across one side.

Courtesy of Hotel Xcaret Arte

And they don’t skimp on space—suites range from entry-level Garden or River Suites that come in at 645 square feet to master suites with ocean views that measure 1,948 square feet and sleep three adults to massive 4,628-square-foot presidential suites with four balconies, two whirlpools, and more.

Nine restaurant concepts create the collective, drool-worthy gastronomy aspect of the resort and offer up different flavors of Mexican cuisine from around the country, from top chefs around the country. Guests can also enjoy a dedicated vegan restaurant, unique fusion cuisines such as Mediterranean-Mexican, or just a straight-up Japanese menu.

Prefer a liquid diet? Four of the six Casas have rooftop bars specializing in creative cocktails, plus guests will also find three pool bars, a dedicated cocktail bar, and two coffee bars.

Over at Muluk, the spa experience is focused on restorative wellness through detox, hydrotherapy, and personalized spa treatment packages that often draw from Mayan and Mexican treatments, including a temazcal, salt rooms, float rooms, and mud rooms. The spa itself is built into the cave rocks right off the river, giving guests the ultimate setting to disconnect from wherever they came from and reconnect with nature.

As with Hotel Xcaret Mexico, guests at Hotel Xcaret Arte are also privy to the perks of the resort’s free roundtrip transportation and unlimited entrance into the renowned Xcaret parks—Xcaret, Xel-Ha, Xplor, Xplor Fuego, Xenses, Xenotes, and Xoximilco.

And all of this is before we even consider the entertainment options, pool days, or exploring the gorgeous, oasis-like setting of the resort itself. The only downside? You have to share this paradise with 899 other people.

Rates at Hotel Xcaret Arte start at $602 and include airport transfers, meals, drinks, entertainment, and unlimited entrance and roundtrip transportation to Xcaret parks. Some rooms may come with extra perks such as spa treatments or credits. To book, visit the Hotel Xcaret Arte website.