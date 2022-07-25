This Newly Imagined Croatian Hotel Gives Guests a Taste of Luxury and History

View Map Hotel Supetar Cavtat Address Obala A.Starčevića 27, 20210 , Cavtat , Croatia Get directions Phone +385 20 300 300 Web Visit website

If your idyllic Croatian vacation involves a picturesque and relaxed seaside town and proximity to a neighboring city, Cavtat is where you'll want to settle. And Hotel Supetar, located mere steps away from the bustling waterfront promenade, encaptures the charming town's history and beauty.

Initially a three-story private villa built in the 1920s, Hotel Supetar has finally reopened for guests on July 22 after months spent on a complete and total renovation. Now, the hotel has become a boutique retreat for tourists, designed to capture both the history of Cavtat and the splendor of the Mediterranean.

Croatian designers Studio Lacroma, in collaboration with designer Katarina Alamat Kusijanovic, created a 16-room boutique experience, focusing on indulgence while keeping relaxation and comfort at the forefront of their designs. The rooms feature a unique mix of furniture covered in "sophisticated fabrics that celebrate history and modernity," as stated on the hotel's website. Five different room types come with standard amenities, each type differentiated by room views.

Courtesy of Hotel Supetar, Adriatic Luxury Hotels

Courtesy of Hotel Supetar, Adriatic Luxury Hotels

Courtesy of Hotel Supetar, Adriatic Luxury Hotels

Courtesy of Hotel Supetar, Adriatic Luxury Hotels

Courtesy of Hotel Supetar, Adriatic Luxury Hotels

Hotel guests can be treated to gourmet Mediterranean eats and amazing views of Cavtat Bay at the hotel restaurant. Most menu items are prepared with fresh, local ingredients and are inspired by (or use elements from) the sea. One notable dish is the Swordfish Carpaccio, which is marinated in an emulsion of limes and oranges—picked fresh from the hotel gardens. The restaurant offers a breakfast buffet and lunch and dinner a la carte, and guests can choose to sit inside or outside on the dining terrace.

The property has two bars: a wine bar and a lounge bar. The wine bar has a broad selection of local and international wines and offers tastings that complement dishes in the restaurant. The lounge bar is located by the light-flooded infinity edge pool, perfect for a quick drink while cooling off from the sun.

While the property is now more modern, the site's history cannot be erased. In fact, during renovations, many artifacts from the ancient settlement of Epidaurum were discovered and are now on display in a local museum.

Rates start at around $300 a night. To find out more information or book your stay, head to the Hotel Supetar website.

