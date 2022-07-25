Travel News Hotels This Newly Imagined Croatian Hotel Gives Guests a Taste of Luxury and History We are packing our bags right now By Jalyn Robinson Jalyn Robinson Editorial Assistant LinkedIn Twitter Pace University Jalyn joined TripSavvy in September of 2021 as an editorial assistant. She graduated from Pace University in May of 2018 with a bachelor's degree in English, cum laude, with a writing concentration. She has contributed work to Westchester Magazine and Spire&Co., a former online magazine. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 07/25/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Courtesy of Hotel Supetar, Adriatic Luxury Hotels View Map Hotel Supetar Cavtat Address Obala A.Starčevića 27, 20210, Cavtat, Croatia Get directions Phone +385 20 300 300 Web Visit website If your idyllic Croatian vacation involves a picturesque and relaxed seaside town and proximity to a neighboring city, Cavtat is where you'll want to settle. And Hotel Supetar, located mere steps away from the bustling waterfront promenade, encaptures the charming town's history and beauty. Initially a three-story private villa built in the 1920s, Hotel Supetar has finally reopened for guests on July 22 after months spent on a complete and total renovation. Now, the hotel has become a boutique retreat for tourists, designed to capture both the history of Cavtat and the splendor of the Mediterranean. Croatian designers Studio Lacroma, in collaboration with designer Katarina Alamat Kusijanovic, created a 16-room boutique experience, focusing on indulgence while keeping relaxation and comfort at the forefront of their designs. The rooms feature a unique mix of furniture covered in "sophisticated fabrics that celebrate history and modernity," as stated on the hotel's website. Five different room types come with standard amenities, each type differentiated by room views. Courtesy of Hotel Supetar, Adriatic Luxury Hotels Courtesy of Hotel Supetar, Adriatic Luxury Hotels Courtesy of Hotel Supetar, Adriatic Luxury Hotels Courtesy of Hotel Supetar, Adriatic Luxury Hotels Courtesy of Hotel Supetar, Adriatic Luxury Hotels Hotel guests can be treated to gourmet Mediterranean eats and amazing views of Cavtat Bay at the hotel restaurant. Most menu items are prepared with fresh, local ingredients and are inspired by (or use elements from) the sea. One notable dish is the Swordfish Carpaccio, which is marinated in an emulsion of limes and oranges—picked fresh from the hotel gardens. The restaurant offers a breakfast buffet and lunch and dinner a la carte, and guests can choose to sit inside or outside on the dining terrace. The property has two bars: a wine bar and a lounge bar. The wine bar has a broad selection of local and international wines and offers tastings that complement dishes in the restaurant. The lounge bar is located by the light-flooded infinity edge pool, perfect for a quick drink while cooling off from the sun. While the property is now more modern, the site's history cannot be erased. In fact, during renovations, many artifacts from the ancient settlement of Epidaurum were discovered and are now on display in a local museum. Rates start at around $300 a night. To find out more information or book your stay, head to the Hotel Supetar website. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Hotel Supetar. "Rooms." Accessed July 25, 2022. Hotel Supetar. "Press Release: Adriatic Luxury Hotels Announces Opening of Hotel Supetar." July 22, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit