TripSavvy Travel News 9 Products From Your Favorite Hotels That You Can Buy for Your Home Feel like you're on vacation 24/7 with these decor items and amenities Written by Erika Owen Updated 08/09/21 We're dedicating our August features to architecture and design. After spending an unprecedented amount of time at home, we've never been more ready to check into a dreamy new hotel, discover hidden architectural gems, or hit the road in luxury. Now, we’re excited to celebrate the shapes and structures that make our world beautiful with an inspiring story of how one city is restoring its most sacred monuments, a look at how historic hotels are prioritizing accessibility, an examination of how architecture could be changing the way we travel in cities, and a rundown of the most architecturally significant buildings in every state. Hotels are a vital part of any vacation, whether you’re hopping state (or country!) lines or enjoying a staycation a few blocks from home. There’s something magical about sleeping in an anonymous bed built to give you the best night’s sleep. Maybe it’s because you’re immersed in a perfectly decorated (and unfamiliar) environment with a pile of artisanal amenities at your disposal. Maybe it’s because you don’t have to clean and can just focus on the R&R you checked in for. Either way, a hotel stay is a treat, and there’s no reason you can’t experience a bit of that luxury at home. Hotels worldwide have teamed up with artists, beauty brands, and scent specialists to create custom amenities for guests, and some will sell the items they’re best known for. In other cases, you can buy the products that caught your eye during a memorable stay directly from popular retail sites. To help you get started, we pulled together nine of the best products you can buy from hotels around the world. Down Dreams Pillow (Hilton Properties) Courtesy of Destination Home by Hilton Buy on Wayfair Hilton collaborated with Wayfair to launch Destination Home, a collection that includes some of the brand’s favorite sleep accessories (think: pillows, mattresses, linens, towels, and more). Our pick is the Down Dreams pillow, which is machine washable and offers firm support with layers of both down and feathers. After all, there’s nothing like sinking into a hotel pillow—and now you can do it every night. Featherbed (W Hotels) Buy on Amazon Buy on Whotelsthestore.com If you’re looking to replicate a hotel night’s sleep at home, consider investing in a mattress topper. The Featherbed is used in W Hotel properties, in addition to the W Pillow Top Mattress and Featherbed Protector (just in case you want the entire hotel bed experience for your home). Edition Candle (Edition Hotels) Buy on Amazon Buy on Shopedition.com Scent is one of the most powerful senses, and hotels work hard to introduce an unforgettable fragrance from the moment a guest walks into the lobby. Edition Hotels is one of those brands, and you can enjoy its uniquely created scent from your own home with this candle. Grab a lighter, and get ready for black tea, citrus, chocolate, pepper, floral, and smoke notes. Frette Unito Shawl Collar Bathrobe (The Carlyle Hotel, Kimpton Hotels, and More) Courtesy of Frette Buy on Frette.com Hotel robes are on an entirely different level—they’re fluffy, all-encompassing, and beyond cozy. The Unito Shawl Collar Bathrobe comes in four colors and sizes XS through XL. The thing that really sets this robe apart from the others is the ultra-wide sleeves. That extra fabric gives even more space to cuddle down into the cushy cotton terry. The Carlyle Hotel carries linens (and robes) from Frette. You can also find Frette’s luxurious designs in select Kimpton hotels, various Ritz-Carlton properties, and the iconic Calistoga Ranch, among others. Miami Yellow Striped Beach Towel (The Standard) Courtesy of The Standard Buy on Shopthestandard.com The Standard is known for its poppy color palette and youthful designs. Take a bit of the property’s beachy vibes home with you, thanks to the hotel’s “Miami Yellow” beach towel. Whether you use it post-shower or for a day at the beach, you can wrap yourself in this massive cotton towel to feel like you're on vacation even when you're not. Guerlain Abeille Royale Advanced Youth Oil (The Plaza Hotel) Courtesy of Guerlain Buy on Nordstrom Buy on Bloomingdales Buy on Sephora The Plaza Hotel’s luxurious spa is a destination in itself. Each service uses Guerlain products, but we’re especially partial to the Abeille Royale Advanced Youth Oil. This silky serum will give your skin a post-spa boost whenever you need one. Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser (Park Hyatt) Buy on Amazon Buy on Nordstrom Buy on Aesop.com Aesop's full-bodied scents and luxe formulas have turned the brand into a status symbol of sorts, and hotels are not immune to Aesop’s charm. The Park Hyatt is one property that stocks its rooms with Aesop products. Look beyond the classic hand soap and lotion, though. This geranium-scented body cleanser will add just the right amount of richness to your routine. Rudy’s Barbershop Shampoo, Conditioner, and Body Wash (Ace Hotel) Courtesy of Rudy's Barbershop Buy on Rudysbarbershop.com The Ace Hotel’s webshop is full of design moments from the property’s own rooms, but we’re partial to the Rudy’s Barbershop shampoo, conditioner, and body wash you’ll find in each of the rooms. When the hotel opened up its first location in Seattle in 1999, it kicked off the business relationship with their neighbor (Rudy’s) that continues to keep you feeling fresh every time you visit. So when you incorporate these products into your own home, you’re integrating a part of the Ace Hotel’s history into your home. Goldie’s Orange Cypress Lotion (The Wythe Hotel) Courtesy of Goldie's Buy on Goldiessoap.com Arguably Brooklyn’s most popular hotel, the Wythe Hotel is chock full of style. One thing we love about this hotel is its work with local brands, like Goldie's, a Brooklyn-based beauty brand whose products smell so good that you'll be thinking about them long after you check out. The Wythe Hotel stocks its rooms with Goldie's hand soap and the brand's Orange Cypress Lotion.