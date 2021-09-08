9 Products From Your Favorite Hotels That You Can Buy for Your Home

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

We’re dedicating our August features to architecture and design. After spending an unprecedented amount of time at home, we’ve never been more ready to check into a dreamy new hotel, discover hidden architectural gems, or hit the road in luxury. Now, we’re excited to celebrate the shapes and structures that make our world beautiful with an inspiring story of how one city is restoring its most sacred monuments, a look at how historic hotels are prioritizing accessibility, an examination of how architecture could be changing the way we travel in cities, and a rundown of the most architecturally significant buildings in every state.

Hotels are a vital part of any vacation, whether you’re hopping state (or country!) lines or enjoying a staycation a few blocks from home. There’s something magical about sleeping in an anonymous bed built to give you the best night’s sleep. Maybe it’s because you’re immersed in a perfectly decorated (and unfamiliar) environment with a pile of artisanal amenities at your disposal. Maybe it’s because you don’t have to clean and can just focus on the R&R you checked in for. Either way, a hotel stay is a treat, and there’s no reason you can’t experience a bit of that luxury at home.

Hotels worldwide have teamed up with artists, beauty brands, and scent specialists to create custom amenities for guests, and some will sell the items they’re best known for. In other cases, you can buy the products that caught your eye during a memorable stay directly from popular retail sites.

To help you get started, we pulled together nine of the best products you can buy from hotels around the world.