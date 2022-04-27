This New Net-Zero Emission Hotel Is the First of Its Kind in the US

Environmentally-conscious travelers rejoice! A new sustainable hotel will be opening in the U.S. next month. Scheduled to open on May 19, 2022, Hotel Marcel New Haven is the latest addition to the Hilton Tapestry Collection. Each Tapestry hotel brings something unique to the portfolio, and Hotel Marcel delivers in spades. The 165-room property is LEED Platinum certified and located in a historic landmark building designed by Marcel Breuer.

Formerly the Armstrong Rubber Company headquarters, this 1970s brutalist building sat empty for more than 30 years before it was transformed into a genuinely sustainable hotel. When speaking on his design philosophy Bruce Redman Becker, the firm owner that created the new hotel, said, “We are all responsible for confronting the climate crisis, and that sense of obligation factored into every decision we made in creating Hotel Marcel New Haven.”

The result is a carbon-neutral, passive house-certified hotel. All the energy used throughout the hotel, from in-room lighting to heating the building, will come from the dozens of solar panels on the roof. At the same time, a power-over-ethernet system will reduce energy consumption by 30 percent. Compared to other U.S. hotels, this building will use around 80 percent less energy per square foot.

The interior design was heavily informed by the brutalism and the Bauhaus school, seamlessly matching the interior to the exterior. Becker + Becker, in partnership with Dutch East Design, managed to keep the interior minimalist without feeling sparse or too severe. Highlights for guests include BLDG, the on-site restaurant featuring locally-sourced food and organic wines, water bottle refill stations, 7,000 square feet of meeting space, and proximity to the New Haven waterfront.

Hotel Marcel New Haven is currently accepting reservations, and they can be booked on the hotel’s website. Rooms start at $198 a night.