Dupont Circle's Kimpton Becomes the Boutique Hotel Madera

View Map Hotel Madera Address 1310 New Hampshire Ave NW , Washington , DC 20036 , USA Get directions Phone +1 202-296-7600 Web Visit website

One of Washington D.C.’s longtime Kimpton hotels has left the brand and undergone a complete renovation. Now owned by Roch Capital Inc. and operated by Pivot, the 81-room boutique Hotel Madera reopens on Feb. 12 with an entirely new look. The hotel’s restaurant, Firefly Kitchen + Bar, a District mainstay for more than 20 years, was also remodeled and reopens in time for Valentine's Day.

Situated in the heart of D.C.’s bustling Dupont Circle, the reimagined hotel has just nine spacious rooms per floor. Thirty-six of them have private open-air balconies, and there are 31 450-square-foot studio suites. All rooms feature neutral-colored furniture against teal blue or dusty pink walls, whimsical lighting and artwork, mobile desks, 55-inch HDTVs with integrated streaming, and Bluetooth speakers with wireless charging capability. A frequent complaint about the old Kimpton was its tiny bathrooms; now, each room features an expansive and luxe bathroom.

Courtesy of Hotel Madera

Beloved Firefly Kitchen + Bar will continue to serve its fresh twist on classic American fare and signature cocktails. It will be open for dinner and weekend brunch at 25 percent capacity indoors, with the potential to host outdoor seating in the spring. Its new design features clean, organic lines and plush blue banquettes.

The hotel also features a newly added Peloton-powered fitness center and additional meeting and private dining rooms.

To make a reservation, visit www.hotelmadera.com. Rates start at $229 per night. An Opening Experience Package includes two welcome cocktails at Firefly Kitchen + Bar and free parking for stays of two nights or longer; use booking code OPEN21 before June to secure the offer.