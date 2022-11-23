This New Catskills Hotel Is the Ideal Winter Retreat

Poised to be a cozy and chic getaway, Hotel Lilien in New York's Catskills region—about a two-hour drive north of Manhattan—features the best of both worlds: city and country. The Tannersville, New York, hotel, which opened quietly for weekend stays over the summer, will officially begin welcoming weekday guests on Dec. 1.

With just 18 rooms, Lilien guarantees intimacy with a boutique vibe. Rooms are divided between the Main Estate—where the blend of modern and vintage lies—and the newer built Deck Rooms and Suites, added during the middle of last century. These sport a Scandinavian design aesthetic, and the deck rooms are pet-friendly.

Located on the grounds of an 1890s estate formerly known as Washington Irving Inn, this completely reimagined building bridges historical details with haute glam. Original stained-glass windows, wood paneling, and brass hardware were kept while still adding luxe and modern details like Carrara marble walls, light fixtures, Marcel Breuer and Mies van der Rohe lounge chairs, wool rugs, Brooklinen bed linens, and Wright mattresses. The restored cocktail bar features a wood-burning fireplace, and the library's a gorgeous mix of books and Victorian-era antiques. To ensure year-round al fresco imbibing, there's a fire pit and pool.

Daniel Schwartz

Daniel Schwartz

Daniel Schwartz

All work done by San Francisco interior-design firm and décor shop Field Theory. Managing partner (and hotel co-owner) Jason Marcus lives in Tannersville, population 582.

Lost Boys Hospitality Group, the property management group led by Marcus and three friends, may be new to hotels, but in name only. The four friends also developed and designed restaurants and hostels in Panama, including the now-shuttered Mondo Taitu Hostel in Bocas del Toro that the New York Times reported as having a cult-like following.

For those looking to explore the great outdoors, the hotel is situated on eight acres and is a short drive to Hunter Mountain and Kaaterskill Wild Forest, offering direct access to hiking and biking trails. Hikes are led by a hotel employee, a New York state-licensed nature guide. Additionally, opportunities to fully embrace winter include complimentary snowshoes and sleds for exploring the property and local parks and après-ski parties featuring signature seasonal cocktails and other drinks.

In the spring, a restaurant called Nat's Mountain House (the former Chateau Belleview) will debut as a country sibling to Nat's on Bleecker, Nat's on Bank, and the Orchard Townhouse in New York City.

Room rates start at $270 and include complimentary breakfast.