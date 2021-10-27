This New Boutique Hotel in Indianapolis Celebrates All Things Indy

Hotel Indy, the latest addition to Marriott's Tribute Portfolio portfolio, debuts today, Oct. 27, in Indianapolis' Wholesale District, blocks away from Lucas Oil Stadium, Hilbert Circle Theatre, and the city's landmark Soldiers and Sailors Monument.

The 90-room boutique, housed in the former offices of a life insurance company and law firm, features eight well-appointed suites and the downtown's first indoor-outdoor rooftop bar. Initially constructed in 1969, the building was given a complete overhaul in a $30 million renovation; as part of the project, a sixth story was added onto the original 60,000-square-foot, five-story space.

Built in the Brutalist style, Hotel Indy's concrete and glass exterior maintain the city's architectural roots while belying its welcoming vibes and elegant interior design, curated by real estate investment firm KennMar. Warm colors like gold and maroon blend with mint and obsidian to add a sophisticated touch.

Courtesy of Hotel Indy



But it's how Hotel Indy celebrates Indianapolis' cultural icons that make it so unique. In the lobbies and other parts of the hotel, guests will find Kurt Vonnegut books to pick up and read; meanwhile, the two meeting rooms, named after actor Steve McQueen and cyclist Major Taylor, feature black and white photos of the Indianapolis natives.

In partnership with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, the hotel commemorates both the sport of IndyCar racing and the lasting legacy of local businessman Anton "Tony" Hulman. Hulman bought the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 1945 and is credited as reviving and propelling the Indy 500 into the world's largest single-day sporting event.

Complementing current exhibits at the IMS Museum, the hotel will feature rotating exhibits throughout the year, with memorabilia like helmets, racing gloves, and rare photos on display. Come May, events at the hotel will celebrate the Indy 500 in style.

Likewise, the hotel's on-site restaurant, The Hulman, pays homage to the legendary Hoosier in more than just its name. It features black and white photos from the Hulman-George family and a private dining room called "1945" after Hulman's fateful purchase.

Courtesy of Hotel Indy

"This partnership with Hotel Indy presents an incredible opportunity to honor and share Tony's legacy as a man dedicated to hospitality, who elevated the city of Indianapolis on the global stage," said IMS Museum president Joe Hale. "We're excited to provide a visually unique experience at The Hulman. For the IMS Museum, it's an important step in sharing our story on a broader scale as we work to be a more inclusive, state-of-the-art community asset."

At the helm of The Hulman is executive chef Patrick Russ, an Indianapolis native who previously worked at Michelin-starred Next in Chicago. Here, guests will be treated to locally sourced, seasonal dishes like Tumeric-roasted cauliflower and short rib spacatelli with housemade ricotta and horseradish sugo.

Russ is also heading up rooftop bar The Cannon Ball Lounge, where guests can enjoy Indy-inspired cocktails (the Millionaire, for example, is named after Madam C.J. Walker, who established her cosmetics and hair care empire in Indianapolis) and local beers from Sun King Brewing, Daredevil Brewing Co., and Bier Brewery. At the on-site Brandon Coffee Bar, guests and visitors alike can enjoy local Tinker Coffee Co. drinks. "We have created a truly local experience—celebrating all things Indianapolis," said Hotel Indy General Manager Jocelyn Kraus. "We are proud to claim our city in name and to shine a global spotlight on those who helped shape this city."

Rooms start at $218 a night; reservations can be made on Marriott International's website.