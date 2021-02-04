Hotel Caza Debuts in San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf

San Francisco's iconic Fisherman's Wharf welcomes a new hotel, Hotel Caza, opening on April 2.

Perhaps the first notable perk of this new property is the location—situated right on Columbus Avenue, two blocks from the waterfront, it's a short walk from Fisherman’s Wharf, Pier 39, Italian cafes and delis in North Beach, and the ferry to Alcatraz.

And that location is reflected in the hotel's guest room decor, such as wallpaper with a ripple effect among the sea of blues to mimic the San Francisco Bay’s blue hue and woods that allow natural light to bounce around. Tapped for the hotel’s interior design, Design Force in Denver—whose other boutique-hotel projects include Denver’s the ART, A Hotel—used reclaimed wood and metal accents within common areas, the latter a reference to the nearby Golden Gate Bridge and Bay Bridge. You'll also find along with avant-garde framed photography of local landmarks, like giant octopus arms embracing the Golden Gate Bridge.

Courtesy of Hotel Caza

Courtesy of Hotel Caza

Courtesy of Hotel Caza

With 342 rooms, the boutique vibe is also a nice alternative to the larger chain properties along and adjacent to The Embarcadero. There are three room categories, in addition to five suites. Check-in is designed to be contactless thanks to three mobile kiosks and the gift shop also lacks human interaction as it’s powered by Vengo, ensuring guests stay safe.

As a nod to small Bay Area businesses, Equator Coffees coffee and tea is brewed and poured at the hotel, and in lieu of a sit-down restaurant, grab-and-go items (like pastries, fresh fruit, bottled juices, packaged snacks, and yogurt) are available at CZ2Go. Drinks are served at the lobby bar, called CazBar, where trivia-themed coasters inspire conversation while keeping things light and fun.

“Whether guests are traveling for business or leisure, Hotel Caza encourages urban explorers to see and experience classic San Francisco through a stylish and fun new lens,” said general manager Isabelle Matter in a press release.

Guests have access to a 24-hour fitness center with exercise equipment and a heated pool but also get to play in the Game Zone, which feels more like a lounge you’d want to hang out in, featuring arcade games, Xbox, Netflix-enabled flat-screen TVs, larger-than-life Jenga, and foosball and pool tables. The hotel says it will launch outdoor movie nights this spring.

Rooms start at $104 a night plus a $29 daily destination fee that folds in Wi-Fi, two reusable water bottles (to keep), coffee and tea every morning, and access to the fitness center plus any onsite games/activities. To book, visit Hotel Caza’s website.