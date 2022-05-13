This California Hotel Will Welcome the Flower Moon With Tarot and Rune Readings

A rare celestial phenomenon is taking place this weekend, and one hotel is throwing a welcome party steeped in California mysticism.

Santa Barbara's Hotel Californian is reintroducing its HOWL cocktail party series—which takes place monthly during each full moon—just in time for Sunday's much-anticipated Super Flower Blood Moon (yes, it's really called that). The popular series was put on hold in March 2020 due to the global pandemic, and its return couldn't have arrived at a more opportune moment.

The sun, moon, and Earth will align on Sunday evening—technically early Monday morning at 12:14 a.m. EDT—casting a shadow across Earth's surface and triggering an eclipse. Over several minutes, the moon will change colors, from gray to pink to orange, and finally, red.



Matthias Hangst / Getty Images

This month's full moon is recognized as a Flower Moon in homage to the season's colorful spring blossoms. Because the full moon is coinciding with a lunar eclipse, it will also become the year's first supermoon. Add in the spectacle of its reddish hue, and a Super Flower Blood Moon is born.

Hotel Californian's HOWL celebration will feature personalized Tarot card readings and one-on-one readings of Runes, ancient divination stones that were used by Germanic and Nordic tribes as far back as the third century A.D. While they don't predict the future, runes are said to suggest things you should do if different variables were to occur.

To add to the preternatural aesthetic, mystical cocktails like the Puff, Puff, Pass—a bourbon tipple served in a glass case that releases smoke when you open it—will also be on hand from mixologist Devon Espinosa, alongside a new, full-moon inspired beverage. The event will occur in Djinn, the hotel's library bar, named after magical genies from Moroccan folklore.

Courtesy of Hotel Californian

After the Flower Moon kick-off event, Hotel Californian will welcome guests every month to celebrate each coming full moon, including June's Strawberry Moon, July's Buck Moon, and August's Sturgeon Moon. All events are free, and the RSVP list is open to hotel guests and the public.

