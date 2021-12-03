The Home Edit and Calpak Debut a New Travel Collection

CALPAK is known for awesome luggage, and The Home Edit is the mega-popular brand that sells products and services to organize every area of your life. So what happens when the two worlds collide? We get The Home Edit x CALPAK collection. If you’re one of the Americans ready to hit the road soon, then you might want to add some of these pieces to your cart.

“When it comes to travel essentials, most people think of suitcases and luggage squares. But we wanted our collection to make people feel comfortable at all times….whether that’s at home or on-the-go,” The Home Edit founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin wrote on their site as they announced the launch.

The collection includes six pieces, with prices ranging from $35 to $75.

The Travel Neck Pillow is more than four inches thick and features comfortable memory foam, and is made of a soft jersey material. A strap makes it easy to attach to any suitcase or weekender bag. Like every piece in the collection, the pillow is navy blue and has a small embroidered rainbow.



Another item in the collection that might be perfect for a long-haul flight or car ride is the Shawl Blanket. Measuring an impressive 70 x 55-inches, the 100 percent cotton is way more stylish (and hello, cleaner!) than any blanket you’d ever get on a flight. But it can also be used for a night of Netflix and chill.

Keeping in line with the cozy vibe is an athleisure set that works just as well for sprinting to your gate at the airport or just browsing the produce aisles. The cotton crewneck sweatshirt has a relaxed fit and slits on the side for a less restrictive feel. The joggers, just like the shirt, are available in sizes XS to 4XL, have a tapered capri-length fit with a drawstring waist and side pockets. The rainbow embroidered on the back pocket adds a whimsical touch.

This wouldn’t be a Home Edit collection without some gear to keep you organized. The Zipper Pouch Set contains roomy 10 x 13-inch pouches that are water-resistant. The set actually has three pouches making it easy to keep items like electronics, toiletries, and important documents separated and secure.

And last, but certainly not least is the cheapest item in the collection, but possibly the most important. The set of three masks have adjustable ear loops, and you guessed it, a rainbow on the corner. The pleated material makes it easy to fit the mask over your mouth and nose comfortably.

The entire Home Edit x CALPAK collection can be purchased here.