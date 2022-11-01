You Can Now Rent a Chic Lakefront Berkshires Retreat Designed by The Home Depot

A popular getaway spot, Massachusetts' Berkshires region has long been considered one of the most beautiful destinations in the state. Now, design lovers are about to find another great reason to visit.

This week, home improvement chain The Home Depot announced that it has teamed up with short-term rental platform Vrbo to transform a cozy home nestled in the picturesque Berkshire mountains. The property, which sits directly on Laurel Lake and boasts four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, has seen its entrance, kitchen, patio, living areas, and bedrooms all refreshed with furnishings and décor courtesy of Home Depot.

With sprinkles of fall foliage still visible, it's the perfect place to spend an autumnal weekend away from the hustle and bustle of the city. And just in time, travelers can now book the rental by visiting its Vrbo listing.



Courtesy of The Home Depot

The retailer hopes to use this collaboration with Vrbo to show off some of the season's hottest interior design trends, which have been curated by the retailer in a digital lookbook. Home decor influencers like Holly and Brad Lauritzen of Our Faux Farmhouse, Fariha Nasir of Pennies for a Fortune, and Danielle Guerrero of Our Nest on Powell, assisted in bringing the space to life.

From the coffee bar in the kitchen to the textiles in the bedrooms, the retailer and its partners have furnished the home with functionality and style in mind. The home's exterior has been painted in Behr's 2023 Color of the Year, "Blank Canvas," and accented with vintage-inspired wallpaper. And as if it didn't already sound like the perfect escape, the home comes ready for all entertaining needs, including a lakefront patio, hot tub, and plenty of kayaks.

Rates for the rental begin at $495 per night. As part of their partnership with Vrbo on the home transformation, The Home Depot will donate unused furniture, décor, and housewares items to nonprofit organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, House2Home, Safe Haven Family Shelter, and Oasis Center.