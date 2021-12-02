Travel News Hotels The Real-Life 'Home Alone' House Is Now Available to Rent on Airbnb Booby traps included By Caitlin Morton Caitlin Morton Freelance Writer Instagram Twitter University of Virginia Caitlin Morton is a freelance writer based in Kansas City. Her work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Vogue, and many other publications. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 12/02/21 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Airbnb / Sarah Crowley Do your holiday dreams involve eating pizza and dodging bandits a la Kevin McCallister? If so, you're in luck. Airbnb has added the real-life house from "Home Alone" to its platform, complete with Christmas decorations and hairy spiders. The house made famous by Macaulay Culkin in 1990 is located in Winnetka, Illinois (just north of downtown Chicago) and is opening its doors for one night only on Sunday, Dec. 12. According to Airbnb, your host will be none other than Buzz McCallister, Kevin's menacing big brother. "You may not remember me as particularly accommodating," says Buzz, "but I've grown up, and I'd be happy to share my family home—my pizza, even—with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time." The booking does indeed include a meet-and-greet with a live tarantula, but it also features tons of other, less creepy nods to the classic holiday film. There's a lawn jockey in the front yard, a perfectly trimmed Christmas tree in the living room, and even McCallister family photos hanging on the walls. Diehard fans will notice more minor details like Kevin's green robe with a bottle of aftershave tucked in the pocket. Airbnb / Sarah Crowley Also included in the booking is all the '90s junk food your heart desires, including some of Chicago's finest pizza and a candlelit dinner of highly nutritious Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. And before you even ask: Yes, there will be booby traps. Airbnb claims they are for guests to set up, not sidestep—but if the paint cans dangling above the staircase are any indication, guests are sure to be in for a night filled with hijinks regardless. For yet another added dose of entertainment, Airbnb will arrange for a screening of the film franchise's newest holiday adventure, "Home Sweet Home Alone," as well as provide LEGO Ideas Home Alone kit to build and take home. The booking company will also make a one-time donation to Chicago's La Rabida Children's Hospital. If this night of "Home Alone" fun sounds like your cup of tea, be sure to head to airbnb.com/homealone at 1 p.m. CT on Dec. 7. Note that guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Chicago and must adhere to local and federal travel guidelines. Now, go forth and have a Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The Complete Guide to Disney's Toy Story Land The Dos and Don’ts of Renting a Vacation Home You Can Win a Beach Getaway from Hard Rock Hotels Just for Sharing Your Love Story It's Now Even More Fun to Plan a Trip on Airbnb Airbnb Is Hosting a Spooky Stay at the Original 'Scream' House Porsche Design Group Is Launching a New Hotel Brand New York's Beloved Le Parker Meridien Hotel Gets a New Identity You Can Now Get So Fresh and So Clean at Outkast's Original Studio Home You Can Now Tour Dubai's Burj Al Arab—One of the World’s Most Exclusive Hotels Richard Branson Has a New Private Island and You're Invited This New Boutique Hotel in Indianapolis Celebrates All Things Indy New York City Cracks Down on Illegal Airbnb "Glamping Vans" Inside the Paris Cinema Hotel Where Guests Don't Leave Their Rooms Alsace LA Is Historic West Adams' First Hotel In Decades Dubai's Newest Hotel Is an Over-the-Top Spectacle Live the English High Life in This Colorful New London Hotel