The Real-Life 'Home Alone' House Is Now Available to Rent on Airbnb

Do your holiday dreams involve eating pizza and dodging bandits a la Kevin McCallister? If so, you're in luck. Airbnb has added the real-life house from "Home Alone" to its platform, complete with Christmas decorations and hairy spiders.



The house made famous by Macaulay Culkin in 1990 is located in Winnetka, Illinois (just north of downtown Chicago) and is opening its doors for one night only on Sunday, Dec. 12. According to Airbnb, your host will be none other than Buzz McCallister, Kevin's menacing big brother. "You may not remember me as particularly accommodating," says Buzz, "but I've grown up, and I'd be happy to share my family home—my pizza, even—with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time."



The booking does indeed include a meet-and-greet with a live tarantula, but it also features tons of other, less creepy nods to the classic holiday film. There's a lawn jockey in the front yard, a perfectly trimmed Christmas tree in the living room, and even McCallister family photos hanging on the walls. Diehard fans will notice more minor details like Kevin's green robe with a bottle of aftershave tucked in the pocket.



Airbnb / Sarah Crowley

Also included in the booking is all the '90s junk food your heart desires, including some of Chicago's finest pizza and a candlelit dinner of highly nutritious Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. And before you even ask: Yes, there will be booby traps. Airbnb claims they are for guests to set up, not sidestep—but if the paint cans dangling above the staircase are any indication, guests are sure to be in for a night filled with hijinks regardless.



For yet another added dose of entertainment, Airbnb will arrange for a screening of the film franchise's newest holiday adventure, "Home Sweet Home Alone," as well as provide LEGO Ideas Home Alone kit to build and take home. The booking company will also make a one-time donation to Chicago's La Rabida Children's Hospital.



If this night of "Home Alone" fun sounds like your cup of tea, be sure to head to airbnb.com/homealone at 1 p.m. CT on Dec. 7. Note that guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Chicago and must adhere to local and federal travel guidelines.



Now, go forth and have a Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.