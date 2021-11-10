Holland America Announces 'Kids Cruise Free' Deal Just in Time for the Holidays

Traveling around the holidays can be a stressful affair, especially with all the canceled flights and unruly airplane passengers we’ve been seeing this year. But cruises might just be the exception to the rule—and thanks to Holland America Line’s new “Kids Cruise Free” deal, they also just got a lot more inexpensive.

The deal is pretty much exactly how it sounds: For a limited time, kids ages 5 to 17 can cruise for free as a third or fourth guest on select holiday cruises and 2022 sailings to Mexico, the Caribbean, and beyond. There’s some fine print, of course. You must book by November 18, and the deal only applies to sailings through May 31, 2022. The cruise line also requires all guests to have gotten their COVID vaccination at least 14 days prior to departure and produce a negative COVID test taken within two days of embarkation.

“Now that kids ages 5 and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine, getting out and seeing the world is on everyone's mind,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line, in a press release. “A multigenerational cruise is the perfect way to return to travel, and we can't wait to welcome our junior guests and feel the excitement as everyone is able to explore the world together again.”

A multigenerational cruise seems even more perfect when you consider the regular starting fares for Holland America cruises. Fares begin at $549 per person over the holidays (double occupancy) and $449 per person after the holidays. So if your family of four takes advantage of the “Kids Cruise Free” offer, you could hypothetically take a vacation for under $1,100 total.

If you book for December, you'll also be treated to perks that specifically come with holiday cruises. Holland America offers tons of seasonal activities that will definitely keep kids entertained: We’re talking Christmas tree lighting ceremonies, traditional holiday meals and themed menus, caroling and sing-alongs, and even a special visit from Santa. The ability to spend your winter holiday in the Caribbean and Mexico certainly doesn’t hurt, either.

Even after the holidays end, Holland America’s offerings during the “Kids Cruise Free” window are pretty great. There will still be sailings available throughout both Mexico and the Caribbean, plus routes along the California coast. Then in the springtime, families can find eligible cruises to Europe, Canada, and Alaska. The company’s Alaska sailings are particularly popular among families, with a ton of great on-land excursions (dog sledding, whale watching, etc.) and the opportunity for younger guests to earn a Junior Ranger Badge from a Glacier Bay National Park ranger onboard.

Ready to plan your next getaway? View eligible sailings on Holland America's website to get started.

