TripSavvy Travel News These New Rafting Trips Are Making the Outdoors More Inclusive They're tailor-made for LGBTQ+ and BIPOC travelers By Sherri Gardner Sherri Gardner Associate Editor Instagram LinkedIn Sherri Gardner is the Assistant Editor for TripSavvy and has been with the company since May 2018. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 02/02/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Courtesy of Holiday River Expeditions The only thing that could make an outdoorsy trip better is an outdoor expedition designed to be inclusive for marginalized communities. In a partnership with the Venture Out Project, Holiday River Expeditions offers three brand new affinity trips for BIPOC and LGBTQ travelers in 2022. "Historically a very white and straight arena, the outfitting industry needs to grapple with the critical issue of diversifying outdoor recreation spaces," said Lauren Wood, trip director at Holiday River Expeditions. And that's exactly what the organization did. In 2021, after years of development, they hosted their first LGBTQ+ group expeditions to massive success. "Now, with resounding enthusiasm for this kind of identity-specific space to be created on our river trips, it has been a pleasure to plan for this year's expanded trip offerings," said Wood. There will be four different affinity trips run by Holiday River Expeditions in 2022, three of which are brand new offerings. There are three LGTBQ+-centered rafting trips created in partnership with the Venture Out Project: a five-day beginner-friendly exploration of Desolation Canyon for "elders" (people 30 and older) that starts with a scenic plane ride to the remote starting area; a four-day trip through Lodore Canyon that is entirely sober with tasty meals and stunning scenery; and a four-day version of the much-loved Westwater Canyon trip offered in 2021. In addition to those three itineraries, Holiday River Expedition is also launching its inaugural BIPOC trip through Westwater Canyon, where travelers can stand-up paddleboard, spot wildlife, and navigate Class III and IV whitewater rapids. Prices start at $725 for the three-day BIPOC-centered trip and go up to $1,325 for the five-day LGBTQ+ elders trip. Travelers must be 18 years or older, and all journeys require a deposit of $300 at booking. These backcountry rafting expeditions will bring diverse travelers to the stunning Utah wilderness and offer the opportunity to truly relax in the outdoors while surrounded by community. Sounds like a dream come true to us! Outdoor Afro Gives Black Participants a "Safe Space" in Nature