The History Behind the World's Most Iconic Hotel Bars

We’re dedicating our September features to food and drink. One of our favorite parts of travel is the joy of trying a new cocktail, snagging a reservation at a great restaurant, or supporting a local wine region. Now, to celebrate the flavors that teach us about the world, we put together a collection of tasty features, including chefs’ top tips for eating well on the road, how to choose an ethical food tour, the wonders of ancient indigenous cooking traditions, and a chat with Hollywood taco impresario Danny Trejo.

From celebrity clientele and glamorous furnishings to impeccable service and must-drink classic cocktails, the world’s most iconic hotel bars have stood the test of time. Stepping foot into the elegant Hemingway Bar at the Ritz Paris or taking a spin in one of 25 seats at the famed Carousel Bar & Lounge at the Hotel Monteleone in New Orleans is like stepping back in time. In fact, well-appointed bartenders are still slinging some of the same drinks that made the bars influential and beloved by Hollywood starlets, renowned authors, politicians, and even royalty in their heyday.



As gathering places for the wealthy and famous, hotel bars were an integral part of the “Golden Age of Cocktails,” between the 1860s through Prohibition, when most of today’s classic drinks—including the martini, daiquiri, and Manhattan—were invented.

While few bars in the world can truly be considered iconic, those that make the cut are “an integral part of both cocktail and pop culture history in some way,” said London-based bar consultant and drinks writer Tyler Zielinski. From Singapore’s elegant, early 19th-century Long Bar to the intimate, mid-century throwback Harry’s Bar in Venice, these hotel watering holes have staying power due to their timeless drinks, rich histories, and past and present-day celebrity followings.

