Travel News Hotels A Historic Berkshires Inn Gets a Chic Makeover by 23 BIPOC Designers Looking to plan a weekend getaway this summer? This is it Written by Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Stefanie Waldek Updated 05/20/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 05/20/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Twitter Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Photo by Frank Frances As the great race to book summer vacations gets underway, there's a new hotel in the Berkshires vying for your attention. Actually, it's about 200 years old—but you'd never guess by the looks of it. The Cornell Inn in Lenox, Massachusetts, comprises three 18th- and 19th-century houses that have been converted into a bed and breakfast, and they've just undergone a massive facelift to incorporate impeccable modern decor. The renovation was organized by The Kaleidoscope Project, a nonprofit dedicated to highlighting and encouraging diversity in the interior design industry, which used the inn as the base for its 2021 Designer Showhouse. The organization brought in 23 BIPOC interior designers and numerous home brands to refresh the 28 rooms of the Cornell Inn, which are currently on view to the public through June 6 as a showhouse. (Proceeds from ticket sales will contribute to scholarship funds for young designers of color.) Courtesy of The Shade Store Courtesy of The Shade Store Courtesy of The Shade Store Courtesy of The Shade Store "Showhouses are one of the most amazing ways to see incredible work from designers across the country," said Ian Gibbs, co-founder and chief creative officer of the project's brand partner The Shade Store, in a statement. But, typically, they're taken down at the end of their run. That's not the case with the Cornell Inn—starting June 15, guests will be able to book a stay in the high-design rooms. Each of the 23 designers (check out the full list of names here) was tasked with designing a guest room, the lobby, or the dining room and bar based on one of three themes: rest, reflection, and rejuvenation. All things we need as we come out on the other side of the pandemic! So if you're considering a weekend getaway to the Berkshires, make sure the Cornell Inn is added to your list of accommodation contenders. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit How Tourism Boards in Southeast Asia Have Been Turning to Sustainable Travel 50 States, 50 Staycations: The Best Staycation in Every State The Best California Beachfront Hotels of 2021 Bike New England This Fall 332 Travel-Related Black Friday Deals You Need to Know About Top 20 Most Popular Cities in the UK for International Visitors Where to Go in 2021: 10 Future Trips You Can Start Planning Now The Complete Gay Travel Guide to North Carolina The Ultimate Itinerary for a European-Inspired Solo Trip Around the U.S. Kimpton's Newest Hotel Plays Homage to a New Orleans Musical Legend 13 Best Luxury Hotel Buyouts Across the U.S. Stay at this Refreshed Retro-Chic Waikiki Hotel The 10 Best Spa Hotels and Resorts of 2021 18 Boutique Himalayan Getaways Off the Beaten Track in India Attention, "Friends" Fans! You Can Book a Sleepover at The Friends Experience in NYC The 9 Best Upstate New York Hotels of 2021