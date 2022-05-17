One of Hilton’s Largest All-Inclusive Resorts Just Opened in Tulum

View Map Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort Address Carretera Cancun Tulum 307 Tulkal, 77774 Chemuyil , Q.R. , Mexico Get directions Phone +52 984 195 1100 Web Visit website

If you've been dreaming of laying out on white-sand beaches, getting zen on a yoga retreat, or exploring Mayan archaeological sites, Tulum is your destination. And now, with the opening of the Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort—the largest of the brand's Caribbean and Latin American properties—you can enjoy the eco-friendly and boho-chic destination in style.

Overlooking the coastline of the Riviera Maya, this resort is a beautiful destination within itself. The property features 735 rooms and suites spread out in three-story villa-style buildings. Designed by HBA San Francisco, the room decor and color schemes all take inspiration from the very beaches the hotel looks out on and the blue waters beyond the shore. The 59 suite-style rooms feature balconies facing the ocean, large living and dining areas, and king bedrooms with seating areas. If you're traveling in a large group, you can opt for a premium suite, including two connecting rooms.

A lack of diverse food options will not be a problem at this resort. With 13 different eateries on the property—including five signature restaurants, bars and lounges, a coffee shop, deli, and poolside offerings—no one will go to bed hungry. To taste locally-inspired cuisine, head to Maxal, where ingredients and spices are all locally-sourced. Noriku is perfect for sushi-lovers and those looking for Asian cuisine, and La Luce will fulfill that spaghetti craving with its authentic Italian dishes. If that's not enough, you can check out Auma, the steakhouse; Cocomar Ceviche, the seafood restaurant; or the Vela Sur buffet.

After you've had your fill, you'll find plenty of things to do around the property to keep you busy. Not only is there a great beach area, but guests are also able to enjoy eight pools and five jacuzzis, a fitness center (complete with its own yoga studio), and a "Family Zone" with a kids-only splash pool, water park playground, and its own family dining option, La Churreria. If that still isn't enough, guests will be able to visit the neighboring property, the Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya, which has its own set of restaurants and bars and a spa.

With the addition of this hotel, Hilton is one step closer to reaching its 100th property in the country, which the brand is hoping to achieve in the next four years.

“We are proud to see the vision of Hilton Tulum come to life and serve as the largest and most impactful self-sustained resort in the region,” said Charles Elmann Fasja, developer of Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort and Parks Hospitality Holdings CEO. “With more development underway, we look forward to continuing our partnership with Hilton throughout Mexico."

