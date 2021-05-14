Travel News Hotels Hilton's Tapestry Collection Debuts First All-Inclusive The Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen opened May 12 in Mexico's Riviera Maya Written by Devorah Lev-Tov Instagram Devorah Lev-Tov is a Brooklyn-based journalist who focuses on luxury travel, family travel, food trends, and sustainable food and travel. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Devorah Lev-Tov Updated 05/14/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 05/14/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Courtesy of Hilton Hilton debuted the first all-inclusive resort in its Tapestry Collection on May 12, when it opened the doors to The Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. “We are thrilled to introduce the first Tapestry Collection resort to this extraordinary tropical destination,” said Manuel Villalobos, general manager of The Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen. “Guests are in for a memorable stay thanks to Playa’s unique all-inclusive offerings and incredible location, combined with the trust and reliability of the Hilton name.” Courtesy of Hilton The boutique Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen, located in the heart of Playa del Carmen on Fifth Avenue, is an adults-only 60-room, four-story resort with four dining options, a rooftop pool and bar, and a spa. Sleek rooms in neutral tones with pops of yellow and turquoise feature contemporary furnishings and lighting, and many rooms have terraces. Restaurants include Sakura Maru Sushi Bar, which features Nikkei Japanese-Peruvian cuisine, with menu items including ceviche, tiradito tataki, and rice dishes. La Terraza Snack Bar offers tacos, fresh seafood, and BBQ ribs for lunch alongside craft cocktails served by the pool. For breakfast, guests can eat in El Mural, named for the hand-painted, wall-sized artwork on display by Brazilian street artist Eduardo Kobra. The large breakfast spread includes bright tropical fruits, housemade pastries, fresh juices, cereals, and sliced meats and cheeses. Plus, there’s an à la carte menu with dishes like French toast and chilaquiles. The Coffee Corner is open all day and stocked with coffee and freshly made baked goods. Courtesy of Hilton Guests have the option to upgrade to the All-Inclusive+ package, which gives them access to nearby sister resort Hilton Playa del Carmen. There, they can enjoy a private beach and water activities, additional dining venues, swimming pools, and a spa with an authentic Temazcal stone steam bath. The Riviera Maya hotel is a short walk away from the beach and in the middle of bustling downtown Playa del Carmen, with its shops, restaurants, and bars. Not too far away are the verdant Yucatan jungle, Mayan ruins and Rio Secreto Nature Reserve. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Marriott Is Opening Its First Hotel in Belize, And It's a Scuba Diver's Dream The 9 Best Luxury All-Inclusive Resorts of 2021 A Student Traveler's Guide to Spring Break in Mexico The 9 Best Dreams Resorts of 2021 The 9 Best All-Inclusive Riviera Maya Resorts of 2021 Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Opens Next Week and the Photos Look Amazing The 8 Best Family-Friendly Riviera Maya Resorts of 2021 Mayan Riviera All Inclusive Resorts for Families South of Cancun The Best Spas in the Riviera Maya 11 Best Beach Bars on Mexico's Riviera Maya The 8 Best All-Inclusive Playa Del Carmen Resorts of 2021 The 8 Best Mexico Honeymoon Resorts of 2021 The 8 Best Cabo Hotels of 2021 Winter beach vacations and sunny escapes in Mexico Kimpton Hotels Makes Its Debut in Mexico With A Boho-Chic Property in Tulum Your Trip to Tulum: The Complete Guide