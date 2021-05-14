Hilton debuted the first all-inclusive resort in its Tapestry Collection on May 12, when it opened the doors to The Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

“We are thrilled to introduce the first Tapestry Collection resort to this extraordinary tropical destination,” said Manuel Villalobos, general manager of The Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen. “Guests are in for a memorable stay thanks to Playa’s unique all-inclusive offerings and incredible location, combined with the trust and reliability of the Hilton name.”

Courtesy of Hilton

The boutique Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen, located in the heart of Playa del Carmen on Fifth Avenue, is an adults-only 60-room, four-story resort with four dining options, a rooftop pool and bar, and a spa. Sleek rooms in neutral tones with pops of yellow and turquoise feature contemporary furnishings and lighting, and many rooms have terraces.

Restaurants include Sakura Maru Sushi Bar, which features Nikkei Japanese-Peruvian cuisine, with menu items including ceviche, tiradito tataki, and rice dishes. La Terraza Snack Bar offers tacos, fresh seafood, and BBQ ribs for lunch alongside craft cocktails served by the pool. For breakfast, guests can eat in El Mural, named for the hand-painted, wall-sized artwork on display by Brazilian street artist Eduardo Kobra. The large breakfast spread includes bright tropical fruits, housemade pastries, fresh juices, cereals, and sliced meats and cheeses. Plus, there’s an à la carte menu with dishes like French toast and chilaquiles. The Coffee Corner is open all day and stocked with coffee and freshly made baked goods.

Courtesy of Hilton

Guests have the option to upgrade to the All-Inclusive+ package, which gives them access to nearby sister resort Hilton Playa del Carmen. There, they can enjoy a private beach and water activities, additional dining venues, swimming pools, and a spa with an authentic Temazcal stone steam bath.

The Riviera Maya hotel is a short walk away from the beach and in the middle of bustling downtown Playa del Carmen, with its shops, restaurants, and bars. Not too far away are the verdant Yucatan jungle, Mayan ruins and Rio Secreto Nature Reserve.