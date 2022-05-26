Hilton Is Opening a New Maldives Resort With a Private Pool in Every Villa

View Map Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort Address Amingiri Island Kuda Vattaru, 20002 , Maldives Get directions Phone +1 800-445-8667

Dreaming of taking in the pristine white sands and dazzling turquoise waters of the Maldives in luxury? Hilton's latest resort in the archipelagic country is about to open its doors this summer—and the first renderings are stunning.

The new Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa is set to open on July 1 on the Amingiri Island, just a 20-minute boat ride away from Velana International Airport. The property will feature 109 overwater and beachfront villas, with every villa, overwater or beachfront, equipped with a private pool.

Rendering courtesy of Hilton

Rendering courtesy of Hilton

Rendering courtesy of Hilton

While many Maldives properties require pricy upgrades for accommodations in an iconic overwater villa, overwater villas comprise most of the property. They are priced as base rooms, making it the perfect way to score a picture-perfect stay in paradise.

The resort will also feature six dining concepts: a tea lounge, a sustainable seafood restaurant, an adults-only Champagne and gin bar, and even a cocktail lab dedicated to mixology. A full-service spa is another perk, alongside a fitness center, a dive center, and an art studio. Families can enjoy amenities like a kids' club and a rooftop lounge for teenagers.

The property will be Hilton's fourth resort in the Maldives, alongside Waldorf Astoria, Conrad, and Curio Collection properties. While the brand initially teased a September opening for the new resort, bookings for July 1 and onward are already available on Amingiri's website.

