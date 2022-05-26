Travel News Hotels Hilton Is Opening a New Maldives Resort With a Private Pool in Every Villa If there's one destination topping our summer travel bucket list, it's this one By Astrid Taran Astrid Taran Senior Editor, Special Projects Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Updated on 05/26/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Rendering courtesy of Hilton View Map Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort Address Amingiri Island Kuda Vattaru, 20002, Maldives Get directions Phone +1 800-445-8667 Dreaming of taking in the pristine white sands and dazzling turquoise waters of the Maldives in luxury? Hilton's latest resort in the archipelagic country is about to open its doors this summer—and the first renderings are stunning. The new Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa is set to open on July 1 on the Amingiri Island, just a 20-minute boat ride away from Velana International Airport. The property will feature 109 overwater and beachfront villas, with every villa, overwater or beachfront, equipped with a private pool. Rendering courtesy of Hilton Rendering courtesy of Hilton Rendering courtesy of Hilton While many Maldives properties require pricy upgrades for accommodations in an iconic overwater villa, overwater villas comprise most of the property. They are priced as base rooms, making it the perfect way to score a picture-perfect stay in paradise. The resort will also feature six dining concepts: a tea lounge, a sustainable seafood restaurant, an adults-only Champagne and gin bar, and even a cocktail lab dedicated to mixology. A full-service spa is another perk, alongside a fitness center, a dive center, and an art studio. Families can enjoy amenities like a kids' club and a rooftop lounge for teenagers. The property will be Hilton's fourth resort in the Maldives, alongside Waldorf Astoria, Conrad, and Curio Collection properties. While the brand initially teased a September opening for the new resort, bookings for July 1 and onward are already available on Amingiri's website. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Hilton Hotel & Resorts. "Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa, Dining & Drinks." Accessed May 25, 2022. The Thrifty Traveler. "New Hilton Maldives Amingiri Opens in July, Now Bookable With Hilton Points." May 19, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit