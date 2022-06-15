Travel News Hotels Hilton's Newest Resort Is a Luxury Rainforest Oasis in Costa Rica Be greeted by friendly monkeys in the country's unspoiled South Pacific Coast By Astrid Taran Astrid Taran Senior Editor, Special Projects Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 06/15/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Courtesy of Botanika Osa Peninsula Ready for some awe-inspiring geography and a taste of pura vida? Hilton just made planning your next Costa Rican rainforest escape easier than ever. The brand just debuted its latest property, the Botanika Osa Peninsula, Curio Collection by Hilton, located in Costa Rica's Osa Peninsula, one of the country's most lush and remote locations. The Osa Peninsula is perfect for discovering rich wildlife, forest reserves, and protected beaches. Situated near two of the country's most stunning destinations, Corcovado National Park and the Pacific Ocean's Golfo Dulce, the Botanika Osa Peninsula is perched across 21 acres of tropical rainforest. Golfo Dulce, one of only four tropical fjords in the world, is home to humpback whales, whale sharks, and dolphins."Our goal is to make it easier for travelers to experience the hidden gem that is the Osa Peninsula," said Diego Oviedo, Botanika Osa's general manager. "We thoughtfully created a resort environment to serve as the perfect home base." Courtesy of Botanika Osa Peninsula The resort currently boasts 44 rainforest residences in configurations of studios and one or two bedrooms, with a total of 123 rooms to be ready by 2023. The property features architecture by Gensler and Modus Operandi and interior design by Francisco Jove of Modus Operandi, with wide verandas, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, and indigenous landscaping in every room. The resort also features a state-of-the-art fitness center, a lagoon-style swimming pool, and two jacuzzis. Guests can wander through the resort's indigenous gardens, spot hummingbirds, and take in the country's endemic flora, including orchids and bamboo. Wildlife lovers can choose several incredible outdoor experiences available to them at the property, such as zip-lining, whale watching, sport fishing, jungle safaris, and even monkey tours. And those looking to kick back with great food and inventive cocktails will have their pick from the resort's four dining concepts by Executive Chef Jose Tizado, all featuring ingredients sourced from local purveyors and the resort gardens. The resort, which opened this May, is now taking reservations. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Travel Daily News. "Botanika Osa Peninsula, Curio Collection by Hilton, Debuts as Costa Rica's Premier Eco-Resort." June 13, 2022. Osa Tourism. "Golfo Dulce Tropical Fjord." Accessed June 14, 2022. Hotel Online. "Botanika Osa Peninsula, Curio Collection by Hilton, Opens in Costa Rica." June 9, 2022. Botanika Resort. "Eco-Adventures." Accessed June 15, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit