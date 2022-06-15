Hilton's Newest Resort Is a Luxury Rainforest Oasis in Costa Rica

Ready for some awe-inspiring geography and a taste of pura vida? Hilton just made planning your next Costa Rican rainforest escape easier than ever. The brand just debuted its latest property, the Botanika Osa Peninsula, Curio Collection by Hilton, located in Costa Rica's Osa Peninsula, one of the country's most lush and remote locations.

The Osa Peninsula is perfect for discovering rich wildlife, forest reserves, and protected beaches. Situated near two of the country's most stunning destinations, Corcovado National Park and the Pacific Ocean's Golfo Dulce, the Botanika Osa Peninsula is perched across 21 acres of tropical rainforest. Golfo Dulce, one of only four tropical fjords in the world, is home to humpback whales, whale sharks, and dolphins.



"Our goal is to make it easier for travelers to experience the hidden gem that is the Osa Peninsula," said Diego Oviedo, Botanika Osa's general manager. "We thoughtfully created a resort environment to serve as the perfect home base."

Courtesy of Botanika Osa Peninsula

The resort currently boasts 44 rainforest residences in configurations of studios and one or two bedrooms, with a total of 123 rooms to be ready by 2023. The property features architecture by Gensler and Modus Operandi and interior design by Francisco Jove of Modus Operandi, with wide verandas, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, and indigenous landscaping in every room.

The resort also features a state-of-the-art fitness center, a lagoon-style swimming pool, and two jacuzzis. Guests can wander through the resort's indigenous gardens, spot hummingbirds, and take in the country's endemic flora, including orchids and bamboo.



Wildlife lovers can choose several incredible outdoor experiences available to them at the property, such as zip-lining, whale watching, sport fishing, jungle safaris, and even monkey tours. And those looking to kick back with great food and inventive cocktails will have their pick from the resort's four dining concepts by Executive Chef Jose Tizado, all featuring ingredients sourced from local purveyors and the resort gardens.

The resort, which opened this May, is now taking reservations.

