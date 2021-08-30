Travel News Safety & Insurance Hawaii's Governor Asks Tourists to Stay Home Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases “It’s not a good time to travel to the islands” Written by Katherine Alex Beaven Instagram Katherine Alex Beaven is a freelance news writer for TripSavvy. She’s lived abroad in Italy, Japan, South Africa, and Australia. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Katherine Alex Beaven Updated 08/30/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 08/30/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Enrique Aguirre Aves / Getty Images If a trip to the Hawaiian islands has been on your to-do list, the state's governor has an important message for you right now: don't come. During a recent press conference, Governor David Ige asked that all leisure and non-essential business travel to Hawaii (or between the islands) cease immediately. “It is a risky time to be traveling right now,” said Ige. “I encourage everyone to restrict or curtail travel to Hawaii, residents and visitors alike.” He stated that it is not a good time to visit the islands and that visitors who choose to visit the islands right now will not experience the “typical” kind of Hawaiian holiday they probably expect. Restaurant capacity has just been reduced to 50 percent, rental cars are scarce, and hospitals across the islands are close to capacity. Ige noted that there has already been about a 14 percent drop in tourist visits to the island, though they are hoping to see a larger reduction in tourism in the future. Despite Ige’s request for travelers to cancel trips to the islands, he has not issued an official travel restriction for the islands, and there is no requirement or incentive for hotels, airlines, or other tourism providers to give refunds for canceled trips. According to recent numbers shared by Ige, about 62 percent of the Hawaiian population has reached fully vaccinated status, and over 70 percent have received at least one shot. Currently, entry into Hawaii requires either a 10-day mandatory quarantine, proof of vaccination (for travelers from the U.S. or U.S. territories who have been vaccinated within the U.S. or a U.S. territory), or a negative pre-travel test result taken within 72 hours of before the start of the final leg of their trip.The governor’s current ask to halt travel extends through October (essentially covering the remainder of the islands’ shoulder season) or until the healthcare system is less burdened by the current COVID-19 spike. On June 18, Hawaii only recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases, but by Aug. 28, the state hit a new daily case high of 1,017. “It’s not a good time to travel to the islands," Ige said. The Aloha Spirit: Being a Mindful Visitor to Hawaii During COVID-19 Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Hawaii Tribune Herald. "Hawaii hits 60% mark for vaccinations." July 30, 2021 Hawaii Tourism Authority. "COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus." CNBC. "‘We are on fire’: Five U.S. states set new records for Covid cases as hospitalizations rise." Aug. 16, 2021. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Norwegian Can Require Vaccination Proof for Florida Cruises, Judge Rules The US Plans to Reopen to Tourists—as Long as They're Vaccinated United Will Soon Require Employees to Be Vaccinated—or Undergo Regular Testing What Travelers Should Know About the Delta Variant Canada to Loosen Border Restrictions Next Month—as Long as You're Vaccinated The British Virgin Islands Implements COVID-19 Testing Upon Arrival Getting Into Hawaii Just Got a Little Easier—as Long as You’re Vaccinated Game On? Japan Says Olympics Will Still Be Held, Despite US Travel Alert When Will My State Reopen? Dates for Every U.S. State Tahiti Will Open Its Borders to International Tourists on May 1 These Countries Are Allowing Vaccinated Travelers to Visit It's Been a Wild Few Weeks for U.S. Cruises, But We Have Good News The US Has Issued A "Do Not Travel" Advisory for the UK and Four Other Countries Despite What Cruise Lines Say, You Won’t Be Setting Sail in May This Country Is Open To Travelers From Anywhere—As Long As You’re Vaccinated Here's What It's Like to Travel to France Right Now