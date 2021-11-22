Travel News Hotels You Can Win a Beach Getaway from Hard Rock Hotels Just for Sharing Your Love Story Get those captions ready By Patrice J. Williams Patrice J. Williams Instagram LinkedIn Temple University Patrice J. Williams is a travel and style content creator, fact-checker and author of the thrift shopping book Looking Fly on a Dime. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 11/22/21 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Courtesy of Hard Rock Hotels What’s better than finding the love of your life? Winning an all-inclusive vacation to enjoy with your love, of course. To celebrate their 50th anniversary, Hard Rock Hotels is offering 50 couples the chance to enjoy some time away. Every day from now until Dec. 20, Hard Rock Hotels is giving away a four-night, five-day stay to a pair of lucky love birds as part of their Love Hard, Play Hard contest. And the rules for entry are pretty simple, especially if you already use social media and have a camera roll full of content. All you have to do to enter is follow @HardRockHotels on Instagram before sharing a photo or video that depicts your relationship with the title "Love Hard Play Hard." Describe your love story in a sweet, under-200-word caption, tag the hotel, and include the necessary hashtags (#LoveHardPlayHard #contest #hardrockweddings). Though it can be hard to judge a love story, the panel gives points for authenticity, sincerity, and unique stories. Maybe you have a funny story to share about how a mixed-up Starbucks order brought you together. Or maybe there’s a heart-warming tale about a time your relationship was tested. The Hard Rock locations eligible for a stay include properties in Los Cabos, Cancun, Riviera Maya, Punta Cana and Puerto Vallarta. To redeem, winners must book their trip between January and December 2022. "We know that many couples have had to postpone plans over the last year and a half and we hope that this will allow a special opportunity for them to seize the moment and celebrate their love," said Dale Hipsh, Senior Vice President of Hotels for Hard Rock International, in a statement. However, there is a bit of fine print. The judges determine the location couples visit, entries must be on the Instagram feed (not Stories, which expire in 24 hours), and winners have 48 hours to respond or they risk disqualification. Also, there is a limit of one entry per person, but both you and your partner can enter in order to double your chances of winning. Whether you're planning a destination wedding, honeymoon, or romantic getaway, it’s time to write, rewrite, and edit those love stories—and keep your fingers crossed for a sunny vacation in Mexico or the Caribbean. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Viceroy Wants to Give You a Vacation “Do Over” Walt Disney World Guide: Planning Your Trip Every Travel-Related Black Friday Deal You Need to Know About The 7 Best Punta Cana All-Inclusive Hotels of 2021 Vrbo’s New Contest Lets Users Stay at Their Most Jaw-Dropping Properties The 8 Best Beachfront Tulum Hotels of 2021 Danny Trejo on His Taco Empire, Restaurant Pet Peeves, and Feeding Los Angeles The 8 Best Cabo Hotels of 2021 The Best Restaurant in Every State The Top 10 Mexican Beach Destinations Is an All-Inclusive Resort for You? The 8 Best Las Vegas Hotels of 2021 Top Mexico Destinations The 9 Best All-Inclusive Resorts for Singles in 2021 How to Find an Ethical, Authentic Food Tour The 9 Best Dreams Resorts of 2021