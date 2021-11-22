You Can Win a Beach Getaway from Hard Rock Hotels Just for Sharing Your Love Story

What’s better than finding the love of your life? Winning an all-inclusive vacation to enjoy with your love, of course. To celebrate their 50th anniversary, Hard Rock Hotels is offering 50 couples the chance to enjoy some time away.

Every day from now until Dec. 20, Hard Rock Hotels is giving away a four-night, five-day stay to a pair of lucky love birds as part of their Love Hard, Play Hard contest. And the rules for entry are pretty simple, especially if you already use social media and have a camera roll full of content.

All you have to do to enter is follow @HardRockHotels on Instagram before sharing a photo or video that depicts your relationship with the title "Love Hard Play Hard." Describe your love story in a sweet, under-200-word caption, tag the hotel, and include the necessary hashtags (#LoveHardPlayHard #contest #hardrockweddings).

Though it can be hard to judge a love story, the panel gives points for authenticity, sincerity, and unique stories. Maybe you have a funny story to share about how a mixed-up Starbucks order brought you together. Or maybe there’s a heart-warming tale about a time your relationship was tested.

The Hard Rock locations eligible for a stay include properties in Los Cabos, Cancun, Riviera Maya, Punta Cana and Puerto Vallarta. To redeem, winners must book their trip between January and December 2022.

"We know that many couples have had to postpone plans over the last year and a half and we hope that this will allow a special opportunity for them to seize the moment and celebrate their love," said Dale Hipsh, Senior Vice President of Hotels for Hard Rock International, in a statement.

However, there is a bit of fine print. The judges determine the location couples visit, entries must be on the Instagram feed (not Stories, which expire in 24 hours), and winners have 48 hours to respond or they risk disqualification. Also, there is a limit of one entry per person, but both you and your partner can enter in order to double your chances of winning.

Whether you're planning a destination wedding, honeymoon, or romantic getaway, it’s time to write, rewrite, and edit those love stories—and keep your fingers crossed for a sunny vacation in Mexico or the Caribbean.

